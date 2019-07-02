In dismissal of Mossad chief’s remarks, Oman denies diplomatic ties with Israel

The Omani Foreign Ministry denies that Israel and Oman have established diplomatic relations.

“A well-informed source in the Foreign Ministry said that what some media outlets and social media [users] have reported about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Sultanate and the State of Israel is baseless,” the Omani Foreign Ministry says in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

The statement comes a day after Mossad chief Yossi Cohen said that Israel and Oman were renewing ties.

“Just recently, renewal of formal relations with Oman was declared and the establishment of a representative office of the foreign ministry in that country,” Cohen told the Herzliya Conference hosted by the Interdisciplinary Center this week.

— Adam Rasgon