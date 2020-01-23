In Jerusalem, Putin calls for summit of UN founder states to ‘defend peace’

During his speech at Yad Vashem earlier, Russian President Putin called for a summit in 2020 of leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to “defend peace” in the face of global instability.

Putin said the world must remember that “disunity in the face of threats can lead to frightening consequences” and that countries must “do everything to protect and defend peace,” he said.

“The founder countries of the United Nations, the five states that hold special responsibility to save civilization, can and must be an example,” he said, calling for a meeting “in any place in the world” of the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain.

Such a meeting would “play a great role in searching for collective answers to modern challenges and threats,” Putin said.

