Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

India says wounded flydubai pilot in stable condition after emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

30 September 2026, 10:30 pm
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India’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia says the wounded Indian pilot who helped prevent the hijacking of a flydubai plane earlier today is in stable condition.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr. Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today,” the embassy tweets.

“He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention.”

“A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition,” the post continues. “We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being.”

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