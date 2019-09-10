Iran calls Bolton ouster a ‘clear sign of defeat’ of US sanctions campaign

The left-wing Washington advocacy group J Street, which backs a two-state solution and opposes Israeli annexation in the West Bank, calls on members of the US Congress to respond to Netanyahu’s annexation promise.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu made absolutely clear today that, if re-elected next week, he plans to annex large portions of the West Bank, make the occupation permanent and condemn millions of Palestinians to a future of living under unending Israeli rule, without basic civil rights or self-determination. These actions would destroy Israeli democracy and constitute a flagrant violation of international law,” the group’s head Jeremy Ben-Ami says in a statement.

“The Prime Minister also made clear his intention to secure President Trump’s full approval for these steps. Given that the administration’s clear embrace of settlement expansion, opposition to the two-state solution and contempt for Palestinian aspirations has helped to bring us to this point, there’s every reason to believe that the White House could soon give Netanyahu the green light. An official presidential endorsement of annexation could come at any minute in the next few days or weeks.

“To respond to this unprecedented threat, House leadership must immediately bring to the floor a vote on House Resolution 326, which clearly opposes annexation and affirms US support for the two-state solution — and already has the support of over 180 Members of Congress. Responsible lawmakers and presidential candidates must also make clear that they will not give the Israeli government a blank check to violate US interests and democratic values. They must make clear that annexation of any portion of the West Bank will lead to major consequences for the future of the US-Israel relationship.”