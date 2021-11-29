Iran preparing to enrich uranium to weapons-grade soon, Israel said to warn US

Israel has been sharing intelligence with the United States showing that Iran is preparing to enrich uranium to weapons-grade 90 percent purity, the Walla news site reports, citing two US sources briefed on the matter.
Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60% purity, already far exceeding the cap set in the 2015 nuclear deal. There is no civilian use for 90%-enriched uranium.
The preparations could enable Tehran to reach the weapons-grade level within weeks, the report says, adding that Israeli analysts claim Iran could make such a decision soon to influence the Vienna talks with world powers that renewed today.
The intelligence is also said to indicate that the Islamic Republic could intensify its attacks on US forces in the Middle East via proxies in various countries.
