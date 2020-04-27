Iran records lowest new infection total in over month; Spain deaths climb

Iran has recorded 991 new cases in the last day, the lowest daily total in 40 days, according to Press TV.

The number of deaths from the virus rises by 96, to 5,806.

The country has been the hardest hit in the Middle East and was one of the first hotspots outside of China.

In Spain, 331 new coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours have been recorded, up from Sunday’s 288.

The total death toll stands on Monday over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000 according to the latest count of the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests.

With supervised children under 14 allowed to enjoy one hour out every day since Sunday, Spaniards are now setting eyes on the next relaxation of the confinement, now entering its seventh week. From Friday on, people of all ages will be allowed to go on walks or practice sports outdoors, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced.

