The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Iran says bid by ‘enemies’ to sabotage missiles foiled
The Revolutionary Guards accuses “enemies” of Iran of trying to sabotage the country’s missiles so that they would “explode mid-air” but says the bid was foiled.
“They tried as best as they could to sabotage a small part which we import so that our missiles would not reach their target and explode mid-air,” Fars news agency reports, quoting the Guards’ aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.
“But they couldn’t do a damn thing because we had seen this coming from the start and had reinforced this sector,” he adds, accusing Iran’s “enemies” of sabotage without naming any specific country.
Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was pushing a secret program aimed at sabotaging Iranian rockets and missiles.
It said Washington was trying to “slip faulty parts and materials into Iran’s aerospace supply chains” as part of a campaign to undercut Tehran’s military.
Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers in return for sanctions relief, but has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology.
— AFP
2 Palestinian women arrested at checkpoint north of Jerusalem
Israeli security forces arrest two Palestinian women at a checkpoint outside Ramallah in the West Bank, according to a police statement.
A woman from Nablus aroused suspicion of guards at the Qalandia checkpoint when she approached the crossing in the vehicle lane, and refused to stop when asked, the statement says. Security forces arrest her after firing in the air.
Earlier in the day, police say a Palestinian woman from the Ramallah area was arrested at the Qalandia crossing after Israeli security forces found a knife in her belongings.
Both women are taken for questioning by the border police.
EU denounces Maduro regime’s use of ‘armed groups’ to block Venezuela aid
The European Union condemns Caracas for its use of violence and armed regime supporters to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into Venezuela.
“We reject the use of irregular armed groups to intimidate civilians and lawmakers who have mobilized to distribute aid,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says in a statement in the name of the bloc’s 28 members.
— AFP
Mine left by Islamic State kills 20 civilians in Syria
More than 20 civilians were killed earlier today in central Syria when a landmine left behind by jihadists exploded under a van, the state news agency SANA says.
The ordnance left behind by the Islamic State group in the town of Salamiyeh killed farmworkers who were heading to a region in the Hama province to pick truffles, SANA said, citing local police.
It was the second such incident since February 8 when a landmine that had been planted by IS in rural Hama exploded killing seven civilians, SANA says.
IS had a presence in Hama’s countryside before the Syrian army drove the jihadists from the area in 2017.
— AFP
Gaza protesters call for Abbas resignation at rally against PA leader
Hundreds of Palestinians are rallying in Gaza City demanding that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas step down.
Photos and videos of Saraya Square shows crowds this afternoon chanting “Go, go, Abbas, that’s the demand of the people.”
The rally is organized by a movement called the Free Gaza Movement, whose members are circulating anti-Abbas content on social media platforms.
حشود كبيرة تطالب محمود عباس بالرحيل في تظاهرة بساحة السرايا وسط #غزة#ارحل pic.twitter.com/NVioPiOPwU
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 24, 2019
Over the past year, Abbas has cut budgets allocated to Gaza to pressure Hamas to return control of the Strip to the PA. While he has reinstated some of the funds he originally froze, Gaza’s Hamas rulers continue to criticize him for not restoring all of the funds.
