The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Iranian oil tanker pursued by US turns off tracker near Syria
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the US has turned off its tracking beacon, leading to renewed speculation today that it will head to Syria.
The disappearance of the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, follows a pattern of Iranian oil tankers turning off their Automatic Identification System to try and mask where they deliver their cargo amid US sanctions targeting Iran’s energy industry.
The Adrian Darya, which carries 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude worth some $130 million, switched off its AIS beacon just before 16:00 GMT Monday, according to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com. The ship was some 45 nautical miles (83 kilometers) off the coast of Lebanon and Syria, heading north at its last report.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had alleged the US had intelligence that the Adrian Darya would head to the Syrian port of Tartus, just a short distance from its last reported position.
The actions of the Adrian Darya follow a pattern of other Iranian ships turning off their trackers once they reach near Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea, says Ranjith Raja, a lead analyst at the data firm Refinitiv.
Based on the fact Turkey has stopped taking Iranian crude oil and Syria historically has taken around 1 million barrels of crude oil a month from Iran, Raja says it was likely the ship would be offloading its cargo in Syria. That could see it transfer crude oil on smaller vessels, allowing it to be taken to port, he says.
The oil shipment website Tanker Trackers similarly believes the Adrian Darya to be off Syria.
“It is now safe to assume she is in Syria’s territorial waters,” Tanker Trackers writes on Twitter.
— AP
Good morning, everyone. It’s been over 12 hours since #AdrianDarya1 was last transmitting her position. It is now safe to assume she is in Syria’s territorial waters. We’ll hopefully be able to spot her during the day in satellite imagery. Thanks. #OOTT pic.twitter.com/JXitL52rOu
— TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) September 3, 2019
After initial denial of entry to US, Palestinian student arrives at Harvard
BOSTON — A Palestinian student originally denied entry to the United States just days before he was scheduled to start classes at Harvard University has been admitted to the country.
The family of Ismail Ajjawi, currently living in Lebanon, says in a statement: “We truly appreciate the efforts of so many individuals and officials in Lebanon, Washington, Massachusetts and at Harvard that have made it possible for our son Ismail Ajjawi to begin his studies at Harvard.”
Ajjawi was denied entry August 23 after spending eight hours in Boston Logan International Airport. The 17-year-old freshman said the denial had to do with politically oriented social media posts by friends.
Amideast, a nonprofit that awarded Ajjawi a scholarship, says the US Embassy in Beirut reviewed Ajjawi’s case and resissued his visa.
— AP
Israelis arrested in Crete for suspected rape released — lawyer
Two Israelis arrested in Greece on suspicion of raping a German tourist have been released from custody, a layer for one of them says.
Kobi Kamer says the two, ages 29 and 35, are on their way back to Israel from Crete.
“This was an attempted sting,” Kamer is quoted saying by Channel 13 news.
According to Kamer, the release came after the accuser “disappeared from the island.”
תמונה ראשונה: אחד מהישראלים שנעצרו בחשד לאונס בכרתים ושוחררו – יוצא מבית המשפט בהרקליון@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/Tugojszs5m
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 3, 2019
Iran warns it can return to 20% uranium enrichment within 2 days
Iran is able to resume enriching uranium to 20 percent within two days, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran warns.
“If the Islamic Republic of Iran decides, it can have 20% enriched fuel within one to two days,” Behrouz Kamalvandi is quoted saying by the Fars news agency.
Uranium needs to be enriched to 90% to be used in a nuclear weapon and 20% purity is considered an important benchmark toward reaching weapons grade level.
Under the 2015 deal with world powers, Iran is allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67% but the UN atomic watchdog has confirmed Tehran is enriching uranium up to 4.5%.
The comments from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman comes as the country threatens to further violate the accord unless it receives economic relief from the deal’s European signatories following US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the pact last year and re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.
Teen charged for firing air gun at Blue and White event
A teenager from Rehovot has been indicted for firing an air gun at an event held by the Blue and White party in the central Israeli city.
The indictment filed today includes charges of assault resulting in injury, obstruction of justice and unruly behavior in public against the 16-year-old.
According to the indictment, the teenager fired the air gun from a car window and later ditched it in some bushes. He is also alleged to have erased messages on his phone after learning that the incident was reported on in the media.
A 26-year-old Rehovot resident who was also arrested over the air gun fire was not charged.
Two party activists were hit by plastic pellets fired from the air gun, which came as Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid gave a speech to party members and supporters last week.
On Sunday, the 16-year-old’s family said in a statement that the gun was fired as a prank.
Lebanese bank hit by US sanctions over Hezbollah ties says deposits are insured
BEIRUT — A Lebanese bank targeted by the US Department of the Treasury for “knowingly facilitating banking activities” for the Hezbollah terror group says it will remain open and guarantees all deposits are insured at the time they are due.
Last week, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank, adding it to its list of global terrorist organizations.
The bank’s statement today also confirms its commitment to abiding strictly by the rules and regulations of the Central Bank of Lebanon and denies all allegations against it.
The bank says it’s continuously coordinating with Lebanon’s central bank “to overcome the current crisis and will do everything possible to clear its good name.”
The US has been imposing sanctions on officials from Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist organization.
— Agencies
After Hezbollah flareup, Netanyahu says Israel achieved all its goals
The last few days were tense but Israel reached all its goals, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, referring to a flareup at the northern border following an attack by the Shiite Hezbollah terrorist organization.
Netanyahu also announced plans to hold another tripartite meeting with senior officials from Israel, the US and Russia, to be held in Jerusalem, to discuss Iran’s military presence in Syria.
“We had a few tense days on many fronts. We could have opened this week totally differently, but we acted with a combination of assertiveness and discretion, and achieved all our objectives,” he tells his ministers at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
On Sunday, Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli military vehicles. No one was hurt, but Israel responded by attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The tit-for-tat had the potential to escalate, as both sides vowed not tolerate fire by the other side, but a tense calm returned to the north yesterday.
— Raphael Ahren
comments