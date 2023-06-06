Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Israel condemns ‘deliberate targeting’ of Kakhova dam in Ukraine

6 June 2023, 8:05 pm Edit
This general view shows a partially flooded area of Kherson on June 6, 2023, following damage sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric dam. (Sergiy Dollar / AFP)
Israel expresses concern over the harm to civilians caused by the destruction of the Kakhova dam in Ukraine — but stops short of blaming Russia for the disputed incident.

“Israel is shocked by the extensive damage to the Kakhova dam,” tweets Lior Haiat, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

“Thousands of innocent civilians are at peril because of this terrible destruction. Such deliberate targeting of critical infrastructure and people must be strongly condemned by the entire international community,” he adds. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people in this difficult hour.”

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up the dam, in an area that Moscow has controlled for more than a year, while Russian officials blame Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area.

