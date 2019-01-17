Israel condemns Malaysia sports ban, asks Paralympic Committee to nix event

Veteran lawmaker Nissan Slomiansky announces he is quitting politics and won’t seek a place in the next Knesset for the Jewish Home party.

The 73-year-old was a lawmaker from 1996 to 1999, again in 2003-2009 and again in 2013-2019.

Slomiansky tells Jewish Home members, however, “I’m not leaving the home. I’ll continue to act and help strengthen the Jewish Home so that it succeeds in the elections.”

“Israel needs a party like the Jewish Home, big and strong,” he says, referring to the party’s dire situation after popular leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked defected to form a new party.

In a poll yesterday, Jewish Home was seen failing to enter the next parliament.