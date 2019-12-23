The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Israel confirms it will sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel, Greece and Cyprus will a sign a deal in early January for an eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s office said Sunday the agreement for the EastMed pipeline would be signed in Athens on January 2.
Netanyahu says he and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will fly to Greece to sign the deal, which will “contribute to the energy security of Europe and prosperity in Israel and the eastern Mediterranean.”
The project is expected to make Cyprus, Greece and Israel key links in Europe’s energy supply chain and aims to stymie Turkey’s effort to extend its control to the eastern Mediterranean.
The 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic meters a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries.
— with AFP
Powerful Algerian military chief dies at 79
Algeria’s powerful military chief Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was instrumental in pushing out the gas-rich country’s long-serving president amid pro-democracy protests earlier this year, has died unexpectedly at age 79.
Gaid Salah’s death thrusts Algeria into new political uncertainty as a tumultuous year comes to a close.
Algeria’s military plays a central role in decision-making in the country, a key ally to Western powers in fighting Islamic extremism.
The president declares three days of national mourning, while the army declared a week-long grieving period.
— AP
Arak reactor redesign under nuke deal takes step forward
A secondary circuit for Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor has become operational as part of its redesign under the 2015 nuclear deal, the country’s atomic energy chief says.
“Today a significant part of the reactor becomes operational,” Ali Akbar Salehi tells reporters at Arak.
The secondary circuit “transfers the heat generated in the reactor’s heart to cooling towers” and is now complete, he added, in remarks aired on state television.
Salehi noted the reactor’s primary circuit, which contains the core, was still being built.
“Fifty-two systems have to be built so that the reactor can become operational… we have completed 20 so far,” he said.
Monday’s announcement is part of Iran’s pledge under the nuclear deal to “redesign and rebuild” a modernized reactor so that it cannot produce weapons-grade plutonium and only support “peaceful nuclear research and radioisotope production for medical and industrial purposes.”
— AFP
Jewish Agency slams ‘harmful’ false tally of non-Jewish immigrants
The Jewish Agency says it is “disturbed” after a report today included erroneous numbers showing most immigrants to Israel since 2012 were not Jews by Israeli standards.
The Interior Ministry has said it is rechecking the numbers after the figures were tallied inaccurately, showing some 86 percent of immigrants came to Israel under rules which allow non-Jews with a Jewish relative to immigrate.
“These articles are harmful and insulting to the hundreds of thousands of Jewish Olim who are living out the Zionist dream of building their future and their children’s future in Israel,” the agency says in a statement.
It says 97% of immigrants from France are Jewish, as opposed to the figures published earlier, which said only 27% were.
“To the best of our knowledge, the source of the information cited in the articles is not reputable and Jewish Agency data presents a different picture altogether,” it says.
Saudis accused of ‘whitewash’ after Khashoggi sentencing
Saudi Arabia’s judiciary is being criticized after sentencing five people to death over the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi.
Rights organization Amnesty International says the verdict is “a whitewash which brings neither justice nor truth” and comes as courts in Saudi Arabia routinely hold “grossly unfair trials.”
Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, tweets that “the travesty of investigation, prosecution and justice continues” in Saudi Arabia.
In Turkey, Yasin Aktay, a member of Turkey’s ruling party and a friend of Khashoggi, criticizes the verdict, saying the Saudi court had failed to bring the real perpetrators to justice.
“The prosecutor sentenced five hit men to death but did not touch those who were behind the five,” Aktay tells The Associated Press.
“The verdict neither meets the expectations of the public conscience nor the feeling of justice,” he says.
— AP
Netanyahu’s office thanks Johnson, Modi for Hanukkah messages
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office thanks the British prime minister for his Hanukkah greetings, trolling UK also-ran Jeremy Corbyn while at it.
“There’s one more reason to be happy this #Hanukkah, because the Jewish People have a true friend in Downing 10. Thank you Boris!” the office tweets.
There’s one more reason to be happy this #Hanukkah, because the Jewish People have a true friend in Downing 10. Thank you Boris! https://t.co/T5SwhB1E3i
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 23, 2019
It also thanks Narendra Modi.
May #Hanukkah and Diwali shed their lights on the Peoples of India and Israel and strengthen even further our incredible friendship. ????????????????
Thank you my friend @narendramodi! https://t.co/tPvYpwpPJQ
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 23, 2019
Blue and White MK: Court should not disqualify Netanyahu
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah says he hopes the High Court does not rule that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot be tasked with forming a government while under indictment.
“A prime minister with an indictment should be disqualified publicly, and we won’t sit with him. But it would be better if the people decide, and not the court,” he says.
The comments echo similar arguments by Netanyahu, who has accused the judiciary of subverting democracy.
Hague celebrates Hanukkah as ICC ignores applesauce vs. sour cream wars
While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others are accusing The Hague of anti-Semitism over the fact that the ICC has opened a door to a war crimes probe against Israel, the actual Hague is celebrating Jewish traditions with a large Hanukkah display.
The display, in the Dutch capital’s City Hall, includes a large dreidel-like sculpture, a tiny diorama of ye olde menorah, a fake menorah and faker jelly donuts and some Purim swag.
Bij de Chanoekia in het Atrium van het stadhuis van Den Haag staat ook een kleine tentoonstelling gemaakt door @NIGDenHaag over Joodse feesten feestdagen – vroeger en nu – in Den Haag. pic.twitter.com/AhVla4tiFY
— Joods Erfgoed (@JoodsErfgoed) December 23, 2019
Jewish communities around the world are holding large public events throughout the holiday, including public menorah-lightings in city squares.
Perhaps the ICC can rule on whether applesauce or sour cream is the preferred condiment for latkes?
Syrian foreign minister accuses Israel of aggression after strikes
Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem is accusing Israel of carrying out missile “aggression” on Damascus and its suburbs, after airstrikes late Sunday.
“Yesterday Israel made an attack against [the Syrian Arab Republic], firing a number of rockets against facilities in Damascus and the outskirts,” Moallem says, according to Russian news agency Tass.
Moallem makes the comments in Moscow during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. He does not provide further details.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group that has activists around the country, says the Israeli strikes killed three non-Syrians, adding that they were most likely Iranians. It said there also were wounded in the attack, which struck an area south of Damascus.
— with AP
Heavy smog blankets Tehran, shuttering schools
Schools in Iran’s Tehran province have been ordered shut until Friday due to severe air pollution, authorities announced, extending their closure to a full week.
Tehran remains cloaked by thick toxic smog for a third successive day Monday cloaking landmarks like Milad Tower and the snow-capped Alborz mountains.
“All of Tehran province’s schools… except Firuzkuh and Damavand counties are closed for the week due to increasing air pollution,” governor Mohsen Bandpey tells reporters.
He adds that forecasts indicate stable weather and “increasing pollutant density” across urban areas.
Average airborne concentration of the finest and most hazardous particles (PM2.5) was at 147 micrograms per cubic meter in the 24 hours to midday Monday, according to government website air.tehran.ir.
That is close to six times the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum.
— AFP
Authority admits stats showing most immigrants not Jewish are incorrect
The Immigration and Population Authority has admitted that numbers released Monday by the Hiddush movement showing the vast majority of immigrants to Israel are not Jewish according to Israel’s strict rules are incorrect.
A spokesperson tells Ynet and Haaretz that “there are inaccuracies” in the figures, which will be rechecked.
The report had claimed that 86 percent of immigrants to Israel are not considered Jewish by Israeli standards. The Law of return allows non-Jews to immigrate if they have at least one Jewish grandparent.
Nefesh B’Nefesh, which tracks immigration from North America, says just 2.3 percent of immigrants from North America are not Jewish, not 30% as claimed by the report, according to Zvika Klein of Makor Rishon.
בארגון נפש בנפש (האחראי הבלעדי על עלייה מצפון אמריקה) מתכחשים לנתונים שפורסמו הבוקר, בהם נטען כי רק 30 אחוז מהעולים מארה"ב הם יהודים. על פי נתונים רשמיים, רק 2.3 אחוז מהעולים הם לא יהודים בהגדרה – אלא זכאי חוק השבות "על פי הרחבת החוק": בן, נכד או בן זוג של יהודי pic.twitter.com/c5NsXf0m2N
— Zvika Klein (@ZvikaKlein) December 23, 2019
Despite the apparent issues with the numbers, Hiddush, which pushes for religious freedom, has continued to stand by them.
Sara Netanyahu pummels residence staff, media in employer abuse testimony
Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, angrily lashes out at a former worker at the Prime Minister’s Residence and the media while testifying in a suit against her.
Netanyahu calls Shira Raban, who is suing her for abusive work conditions, a liar and accuses her of trying to extort the country.
“It’s so easy when you’re not working to sue Sara Netanyahu,” Netanyahu says, referring to herself in the third person. “Shira Raban was in the residence as a mole — I have no doubt about this.”
Netanyahu, who has been accused in the media and by Raban of placing draconian conditions on workers and subjecting them to loud and angry outbursts, says the media is “trying with all its effort to make claims against me.”
She adds that she is afraid of the workers in the residence. “To be in a house with a staff is a difficult task. For me it’s like having a shadow. I’m afraid of all the workers.”
Anti-Iran protesters demonstrate in Iraq
Protesters in Iraq are blocking roads and bridges in southern Iraq, condemning Iranian influence and political leaders who have missed another deadline to agree on a new prime minister.
Anti-government demonstrators burn tires in major cities across the south, forcing the closure of schools and government buildings, AFP correspondents report as political paralysis deepens in Baghdad.
Negotiations over a candidate to replace premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment, remains stalemated after a midnight Sunday deadline expired.
While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has reportedly put up resistance.
Demonstrators announce civil disobedience campaigns in the southern cities of Diwaniyah, Nasiriyah, Hilla, Kut and Amara, where schools and public buildings are closed today.
— AFP
comments