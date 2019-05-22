Israel cracks top ten in list of countries offering best digital life for expats
search
home page
Live Now

Opposition lawmakers says PM will use hearing delay to avoid facing justice

After AG agrees to push off pre-indictment session until October, Labor and Meretz MKs say Netanyahu will exploit time to stifle court

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:59 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on May 19, 2019. (Ariel Schalit/ Various Sources/ AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on May 19, 2019. (Ariel Schalit/ Various Sources/ AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

3:12 pm

7 Turkish journalists jailed for ‘terrorist propaganda’

A Turkish court has handed multiple jail terms for editors and journalists from the now defunct pro-Kurd daily Ozgur Gundem on charges of spreading “terrorist propaganda.”

Seven people, including the newspaper’s editors-in-chief Eren Keskin and Huseyin Aykol, were given sentences ranging from 15 to 45 months in prison, the paper says on its Twitter account.

A total of 24 people from the newspaper appeared for Tuesday’s hearing, but only seven were convicted of “disseminating terrorist propaganda,” according to the P24 press freedom website.

The newspaper has been accused of running propaganda in favour of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

It was permanently shut in August 2016 following an attempted coup by opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I don’t believe I have committed a crime. I don’t believe expression of a thought is a crime. I request my acquittal,” Keskin tells the court.

At least 146 journalists are currently imprisoned in Turkey, according to P24, most detained under the state of emergency imposed after the attempted coup.

Turkey is ranked 157th in the world for press freedom by Reporters Without Borders, which says the government has increasingly seized control of media outlets and is the world’s biggest jailer of professional journalists.

— AFP

3:07 pm

Deadly strike hits Syria market as Damascus battles jihadists

Syrian government air strikes have killed 15 civilians, 12 of them in a market, as fierce fighting raged for the jihadist-held northwest, a monitor says.

Government forces battled to repel a jihadist counteroffensive around the town of Kafr Nabuda that has left more than 50 combatants dead in 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, controls a large part of Idlib province as well as adjacent slivers of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

The jihadist-dominated region is nominally protected by a buffer zone deal, but the government and its Russian ally have escalated their bombardment in recent weeks, seizing several towns on its southern flank.

At least 12 people have been killed and another 18 wounded when the warplanes hit the jihadist-held Idlib province town of Maarat al-Numan around midnight (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, the Observatory says.

The market was crowded with people out and about after breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

The bombardment blew in the facades of surrounding buildings, and ripped through the flimsy frames and canvas of stalls in the market square, an AFP photographer reported.

The bodies of market-goers were torn apart.

— AFP

3:03 pm

In shadow of deadly Yavne crane collapse, cops close down construction site in Ashdod for safety reasons

Three days after a crane collapsed in the central town of Yavne, killing four workers, police’s division for investigation of work accidents announces that it has shut down a construction site in the southern coastal city of Ashdod over its failure to meet certain safety requirements.

2:43 pm

Israel cracks top ten in list of countries offering best digital life for expats

A survey conducted by the Expat Insider finds that Israel provides the 6th best digital life experience in the world.

The Jewish state finishes four spots ahead of the US and only Estonia, Finland, Norway, Denmark, New Zealand are found to fare better.

Expat Insider says Israel “receives its best ratings for the unrestricted access to online services such as social media and the ease of getting a local mobile phone number (3rd worldwide for both).”

Nearly all expats in Israel (95%) rate their access to online services positively (vs. 80% globally), and 84% say it could not be any better (vs. 58% globally).

Similarly, 94% of expats in Israel find it easy to get a mobile number (vs. 86% globally), and 80% think this could not be any easier (vs. 58% globally).

Expats in Israel are not nearly as satisfied with the availability of administrative or government services online; however, the country still ranks a good 21st out of 68, with 67% positive ratings for this factor (vs. 55% globally), the Expo Insider says.

2:03 pm

Seeking energy independence, Palestinians open solar plant

Palestinian officials say they have inaugurated their first solar panel plant as part of a plan to reduce their dependence on Israeli power sources.

Mohammed Mustafa, head of the government’s investment fund, says that this morning’s plant opening in the ancient West Bank city of Jericho is one of four planned plants. One has been donated from China.

He says the Palestinians rely almost entirely on power imported from Israel and the new plants are part of a long-term project to reduce that by 50% over the next decade. He says the four solar panel stations should cover about 30% of Palestinian power consumption.

Mustafa says the West Bank consumes about $700 million a year in electricity.

— AP

2:03 pm

Amid ‘extreme’ heat wave, officials close parks, restrict holiday bonfires

Police and firefighting officials are preparing for an “extreme” heat wave starting today and continuing into the weekend, shuttering popular hiking areas and limiting permits for traditional bonfires tonight amid the Lag B’Omer holiday.

The Darga, Qumran, Og and Prat parks, each containing an eponymous riverbed that feeds into the Jordan Valley, are closed to visitors from Wednesday through Friday.

The Nature and Parks Authority also announced that Carmel National Park and its nearby hiking trails would be closed.

Officials reiterate that there is a blanket ban on unapproved fires in all public areas for the duration of the heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to reach their peak on Friday, which will see highs in various parts of the country ranging from 38 to 46 degrees Celsius, or 100 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

The extreme conditions fall on the Lag B’Omer holiday starting this evening, which is characterized by the lighting of bonfires.

2:02 pm

Opposition pans PM for using hearing delay to avoid facing justice

Reacting to the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s announcement that he has agreed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a delay in the pre-indictment hearing against him, opposition lawmakers argue that the premier will use the extra time to stifle the courts in order to avoid being charged at all.

“I welcome the attorney general’s decision, rejecting Netanyahu’s attempt to postpone the hearing for an entire year whole year, instead only granting him a proportionate extension,” says Labor MK Shelly Yachimovich, referring  to Mandelblit’s decision to agree to a three-month delay from July until October, instead of the 12 months that the Likud leader had requested.

“In any event, it is already clear that the deferral will be used [by Netanyahu] for destructive attempts to assure that the hearing will not take place, and that he will escape justice while destroying the foundations of democracy,” the former opposition chairwoman added.

Meretz head Tamar Zandberg provided a more fiery response, saying in a statement that “the prime minister suspected of bribery intends to throw everything he’s got toward abolishing the independence of the courts in order to evade prosecution.

The Movement for Quality Government announced that it will petition the High Court of Justice against Mandelblit’s delay.

read more:
THC Free Drops
Promoted Content
Zero and low THC explained
Popular new CBD cannabidiol products with zero / low THC are changing the cannabis market
comments
Live Now
2:43 pm

Israel cracks top ten in list of countries offering best digital life for expats

A survey conducted by the Expat Insider finds that Israel provides the 6th best digital life experience in the world.

The Jewish state finishes four spots ahead of the US and only Estonia, Finland, Norway, Denmark, New Zealand are found to fare better.

Expat Insider says Israel “receives its best ratings for the unrestricted access to online services such as social media and the ease of getting a local mobile phone number (3rd worldwide for both).”

Nearly all expats in Israel (95%) rate their access to online services positively (vs. 80% globally), and 84% say it could not be any better (vs. 58% globally).

Similarly, 94% of expats in Israel find it easy to get a mobile number (vs. 86% globally), and 80% think this could not be any easier (vs. 58% globally).

Expats in Israel are not nearly as satisfied with the availability of administrative or government services online; however, the country still ranks a good 21st out of 68, with 67% positive ratings for this factor (vs. 55% globally), the Expo Insider says.