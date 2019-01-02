Israel is influencing US policy on Syrian withdrawal, senior official says

US prevented Israeli investigators from questioning senior officials tied to PM corruption probe

The US Justice Department rejected a request by Israeli investigators to question former secretary of state John Kerry and former ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro over their involvement in Case 1000, a corruption probe against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Haaretz daily reports.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving benefits worth about NIS 1 million ($282,000) from billionaire benefactors, including Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, in exchange for assistance on various issues.

Among the favors Netanyahu is accused of doing for Milchan was getting the producer an American visa. To do this, he is said to have reached out to Kerry and Shapiro for assistance.

“It’s ridiculous. Milchan has contributed a lot to the American economy. Give him a visa,” Haaretz quotes Netanyahu as having once told Kerry during a phone conversation that centered around the peace process.

During his interrogation, Netanyahu confirmed that he had helped Milchan, but claimed that he did so only because of the billionaire’s contributions to Israel’s security, Haaretz reports.