Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, October 27, 2023

Israel said ready to give something in exchange for release of significant number of hostages

Today, 1:38 am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Lusail on October 13, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP)
Israel has informed Qatari mediators that in exchange for the release of a significant number of hostages from Gaza, it is prepared to give something in exchange, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The report citing an unnamed political source does not specify what Israel would be willing to offer and Jerusalem has already been said to reject proposals that required it to allow fuel into Gaza due to fears that it’ll be used by Hamas.

Israel has publicly insisted that the hostages must be released unconditionally and it is unclear whether they gave anything in exchange for the release of the first four hostages over the past week.

Kan reports that Israel passed along its red lines for the negotiations to the Qatari mediators.

Hamas is reportedly seeking the entry of fuel into Gaza as well as the release of security prisoners from Israeli jails along with a ceasefire.

The source speaking to Kan speculates that a major development in the talks would soon unfold.

It has a link that will sign you in.