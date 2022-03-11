Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Israel said to have turned away over 200 Ukrainian refugees

11 March 2022, 4:45 pm Edit
Israeli and Ukrainian refugees arriving from Ukraine on a rescue flight are welcomed at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, on March 3, 2022. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Israel has turned away over 200 Ukrainian refugees who managed to flee their country and make it to Ben Gurion Airport, Channel 12 reports.

