Israel to cut back Gaza fishing zone over incendiary balloons

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Japan’s Abe to visit Iran in bid to cool tensions between Washington, Tehran
TOKYO — Shinzo Abe plans to travel to Iran next week, the first visit by a Japanese prime minister in more than four decades, as Tokyo hopes to ease Middle East tension by mediating between Washington and Tehran.
A government official tells AFP that Tokyo was still arranging details, including who Abe will meet, but local media have said he will hold talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.
As tensions intensify between Iran and Japan’s key ally the United States, Abe has reportedly proposed serving as a go-between by directly holding talks with Iran’s key leaders.
“We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region’s stability,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga tells a regular press briefing.
The visit, from June 12-14, will be the first by a Japanese leader in 41 years, Suga saus.
During his state visit to Tokyo in late May, US President Donald Trump said he remained open to talks with Tehran, appearing to give the green light to Abe’s plan.
— AFP
Egypt: Troops kill 14 jihadists day after IS attack in Sinai
CAIRO — Egypt says security forces killed 14 jihadists while pursuing attackers behind an assault on a police checkpoint in northern Sinai that authorities said left eight policemen dead.
The Islamic State extremist group had claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack near the city of el-Arish.
Egyptian security officials initially said as many as 10 policemen died in the attack but the discrepancy in the accounts could not be reconciled. The area is off limits to reporters.
The Interior Ministry says that while pursuing the attackers, security forces located a group of insurgents hiding inside a deserted house in the city. A shootout ensued, killing 14 militants who had automatic rifles, bombs and explosive belts in the possession.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in northern Sinai, where the IS affiliate is based.
— AP
Israel to cut back Gaza fishing zone over incendiary balloons
Israel has cut the fishing zone it allows off Gaza, an official says Thursday, in the third such response in a fortnight to Palestinian incendiary balloons.
The Israeli official tells AFP on condition of anonymity that as of Wednesday the fishing limit for Gaza fishermen had been reduced from a maximum of 15 nautical miles to 10.
A spokesman for the Israeli fire service said incendiary balloons from Gaza caused three blazes on Tuesday.
It was only on Tuesday that Israel restored the limit to 15 miles after a previous reduction in response to fire balloons last week.
It imposed a similar cut on May 23.
The limit of up to 15 nautical miles set ahead of the April general election is the largest allowed in years.
— AFP
