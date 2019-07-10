Israel tried to assassinate Hamas commanders, Gazan sources tell Lebanese paper

Hamas officials claim Israel has made several attempts to assassinate top figures in the Gaza Strip, according to a Lebanese paper.

Citing unnamed Hamas sources, the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar reports that Israel made the attempts following a botched special forces operation in the Strip in November.

It says a collaborator attempted to poison one top commander, while a hit on another top official was attempted with a booby-trapped package. Both failed, the terror group sources claimed.