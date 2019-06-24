Israel won’t allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, PM tells top Russian official

Netanyahu meets Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Jerusalem ahead of an unprecedented tripartite meeting of top US, Israeli and Russian security officials on Tuesday.

“We pay special attention to Israel’s security,” says Patrushev. He says the meeting will focus on resolving the crisis in neighboring Syria to ensure Israel’s safety.

The prime minister tells the Russian official that Israel will not allow Iran to entrench militarily in Syria or obtain nuclear weapons.

“Russia understands the significance we place on the regime that calls for our destruction and works daily to achieve this goal,” says the prime minister. “And therefore Israel won’t allow Iran, which calls for our destruction, to entrench on our border and obviously we will do everything to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.”