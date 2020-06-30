Israeli map shows bid to widen West Bank annexation in isolated areas — report

The Kan broadcaster publishes what it says is a map that Israel has presented to the US for its proposed annexation of parts of the West Bank.

The map differs from previous versions in that it expands access to far-out settlements, thereby turning them from isolated enclaves into areas connected to the larger settlement blocs by wide swaths of land, the outlet reports.

The map also shows Arab cities inside Israel, such as Umm al Fahm, being included in the Palestinian entity, an extremely controversial move that Israeli leaders disavowed after it was included in the Trump administration’s peace plan.

The map shows areas that Israel would expand its footprint into, in green, and strips of land on the western edge of the Jordan Valley and the western edge of the northern West Bank, in yellow, that would be appended to Palestinian hands as “compensation” to sweeten the non-deal.

There is no confirmation of the map’s validity.