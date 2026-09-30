Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Israeli passenger recounts to PM how he subdued flydubai attacker, helped stabilize plane

By Nava Freiberg Today, 8:13 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Yaniv, one of the Israelis who helped subdue a flydubai copilot who allegedly sought to hijack and crash a plane full of Israelis, on the passengers' return to Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Yaniv, one of the Israelis who helped subdue a flydubai copilot who allegedly sought to hijack and crash a plane full of Israelis, on the passengers' return to Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

An Israeli passenger who helped subdue the attacker aboard this morning’s flydubai flight recounts to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu how he entered the cockpit, dragged the suspected assailant away from the controls and then helped stabilize the nosediving aircraft.

Meeting Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport after returning to Israel, the passenger, named as Yaniv, says he and another man forced their way into the cockpit, where the wounded pilot was lying near the door.

“When I went in, I saw the terrorist on the controls, between the two seats. There were no pilots in the seats,” he recounts. “I grabbed the terrorist, put him in a hold, and first of all pulled him outside,” he says.

Asked by Netanyahu what the alleged attacker had been doing, the passenger replies: “He was trying to destroy the controls in order to disable the plane.”

The passenger says he called other Israelis on the flight to help hold back the man before returning to the cockpit as the aircraft was tilting sharply.

“I jumped back in there, grabbed the controls, started pulling the controls,” he says, explaining that he pulled backward and quipping that he knew what to do because “I watch Mayday,” referring to a Canadian documentary television program that examines air crashes.

“The plane started leveling out a little more, and then the pilot told me he was taking over from there,” he says.

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