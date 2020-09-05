The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Israeli soccer star asks for 500k likes to join Turkish team — and gets more
With Israeli soccer star Eran Zahavi said in talks to sign up with Turkey’s Fenerbahçe SK club, another account responded to a recent Instagram post by the player with the simple invitation: “Come to Fenerbahçe.”
Zahavi responded, probably jokingly: “If your comment achieve[s] 500k :)”
The internet has stepped up, with the comment garnering over 720,000 likes as of this counting.
It’s always special feeling to score in the national team ????????????
That’s not likely to be the deciding factor on whether Zahavi joins the Turks, but it probably won’t hurt the negotiations.
Brexit negotiator says UK unafraid to walk away without deal
Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator talks tough ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks, saying the UK is “not afraid to walk away” if the European Union does not give ground on key issues.
David Frost tells the Mail on Sunday newspaper that Britain wants “to get back the powers to control our borders and that is the most important thing.”
Frost and EU negotiator Michel Barnier are due to meet in London on Tuesday for the eighth round of negotiations since Britain left the now 27-nation bloc on January 31.
That political departure will be followed by an economic break when an 11-month transition period ends on December 31 and Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union. The two sides are trying to strike a new deal on trade, security and a host of other issues, but talks are deadlocked.
The key sticking points are European boats’ access to UK fishing waters and state aid to industries. The EU is determined to ensure a “level playing field” for competition so British firms can’t undercut the bloc’s environmental or workplace standards or pump public money into UK industries.
— AP
Iran says it’s identified those responsible for Natanz blast
A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization says the parties responsible for the July blast at the Natanz nuclear site have been identified. He does not provide further details.
The blast, which foreign media reports have attributed to Israel and is said by some experts to have significantly set back Iran’s nuclear program, damaged an advanced centrifuge development and assembly plant.
Behrouz Kamalvandi says “the incident at Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was an act of sabotage and the investigations are still underway.”
Netanyahu delays ministers’ discussion on city lockdowns amid Haredi pressure
Prime Minister Netanyahu has delayed a ministerial meeting to approve closures on cities with high infection rates, as he is reported to be discussing alternatives to the lockdowns with ultra-Orthodox leaders.
Haredi cities are expected to be among those most affected by the lockdowns.
The ministerial meeting is expected to take place at some point later today.
Palestinian teen caught with knife near Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs
Border Police officers arrest a Palestinian teenager after he was found in possession of a knife en route to the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron, police say.
Border guards noticed the teenager acting suspiciously while passing through a checkpoint near the pilgrimage site and detained him for further investigation. During a pat-down the teenager “threw a knife on the floor that had been hidden on his person,” police say.
“The officers wrestled him to the ground and arrested him,” police say, identifying the suspect as a 16-year-old from Hebron.
Police say he is being interrogated to determine his motives for carrying the knife.
— Judah Ari Gross
Reports: PM looking at canceling lockdowns on cities after Haredi anger
Amid harsh Haredi criticism of the planned lockdowns of several Israeli towns due to high virus infections rates — among them several big ultra-Orthodox towns — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering canceling the closures and replacing them with tighter restrictions, according to Hebrew media reports.
Netanyahu is reportedly in talks with the heads of the Haredi parties to try to agree on alternatives to the lockdowns.
Belarus police detain dozens of protesters against country’s leader
Belarus police detain dozens of protesters as thousands take to the streets of Minsk for a fourth weekend of massive rallies against strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election.
The Viasna rights group releases the names of 37 protesters it says have been detained in the Belarusian capital.
— AFP
Hamas chief in Lebanon: Gaza able ‘to bomb Tel Aviv and beyond’
While visiting Lebanon, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh tours Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.
During a speech there the terrorist chief says Gaza has rockets able “to bomb Tel Aviv and beyond Tel Aviv,” according to Arab media reports.
“We tell the enemy that we will not forget, and we will not forgive historical injustice, and we will not forget our right to return, regardless of the sacrifices.”
He also says “the train of [Arab] normalization does not represent the peoples of the region,” in reference to the United Arab Emirate’s decision to formalize ties with Israel, amid suggestions more Arab countries are considering doing the same.
Haredi mayors say they won’t cooperate on lockdowns, warn public ‘will not forget’
Mayors of four ultra-Orthodox towns have sent a furious letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which they said they would halt all cooperation on the planned closures in their cities over the decision to enforce new measures.
In the letter, the mayors of Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit and Immanuel claim Netanyahu “never sought our opinions, to understand the difficulties and try to push realistic initiatives to flatten the sickness curve.
“You were not attentive to us and you did not bother to ask, understand and learn what characterizes a significant cut of the Israeli population.”
They said Netanyahu had “declared closure after closure on Haredi cities. They never brought true change… You’ve turned the Haredi public into Israelis’ public punching bag, without a moment’s though to the suffering of tens of thousands.”
They added that “the entire Haredi public will not forget the wrong being done to it. We will not forget who is the man who time and again signed onto turning us into disease vectors and enemies of the people.”
Court extends remand of 5 in police barricade theft ahead of anti-PM protest
The Jerusalem District Court extends the remand of five people arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempting to steal police barricades used at weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A total of 13 people were arrested in the case Saturday but were later released by the city’s Magistrate’s Court. The District Court later accepted a police appeal to re-apprehend five of them.
The remand of the five has been extended until tomorrow.
An attorney representing the detainees has said that the activists tried to move the barriers as they were endangering protesters, but did not intend to steal them.
Demonstrators have complained the barricades make them feel trapped and unable to social distance as required during the pandemic.
Hong Kong police arrest 90 at protests over election delay
At least 90 people have been arrested at protests against the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone elections for the legislature, police and a news report say.
The elections were to have taken place today but Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed them for one year. Lam blamed an upsurge in coronavirus cases, but critics say her government worried the opposition would gain seats if voting went ahead on schedule.
Anti-government protests have been held in Hong Kong almost every weekend since June 2019. They erupted over a proposed extradition law and spread to include demands for greater democracy and criticism of Beijing’s efforts to tighten control over the former British colony.
— AP
9 Israeli organizations win EU funding for coronavirus projects
Nine Israeli organizations have been granted funding under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program for projects related to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Government Press Office says.
The funding amounts to €4.5 million (some NIS 18 million) and will support projects that include international collaborations in the fields of medical equipment production, medical technology, solutions to the social and economic effects of the pandemic and more.
IDF: No casualties in stabbing attempt, attacker shot and captured
A suspect approached a group of soldiers outside the settlement of Ariel and attempted to stab them, then ran away, the Israel Defense Forces says.
No soldiers were wounded in the failed attack, the military says.
The suspect was shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from the attempted stabbing, the IDF says. A knife has been recovered from the scene.
— Judah Ari Gross
UK says Russian state link likely in Navalny poisoning
Britain says Russia has “a very serious set of questions to answer” about the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggesting some form of state involvement in the high-profile case.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says it is “clear” the Kremlin critic was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was previously used in an attack against a Russian former double agent in Salisbury, southwest England, in 2018.
Germany, where Navalny is being treated after falling ill last month, has said there was “unequivocal evidence” of the use of the agent but Moscow has said there was no proof of poisoning.
“It’s very difficult, when it comes to the question of attribution, to think of a plausible explanation of being anyone other than some emanation of the Russian state, simply because Novichok is hard to get your hands on, hard to control,” Raab tells Sky News television.
— AFP
One man killed, 2 others critically injured in ‘random’ stabbing in Birmingham
One man was killed and two people critically injured during a “random” stabbing attack in Britain’s second city of Birmingham, West Midlands Police say.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham says a murder inquiry had been launched but there was “no suggestion at all that this was terror-related.
“It does appear to be a random attack,” he adds.
— AFP
Attempted stabbing attack reported in settlement-city of Ariel
An attempted stabbing attack took place in the settlement-city of Ariel in the West Bank, the military says.
The Israel Defense Forces says it is looking into the incident.
