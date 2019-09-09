The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Israeli tourist killed in Spain named as mountain climber Suf Adler
The Israeli tourist who died in Spain yesterday while hiking in the scenic mountains in the country’s north is named as Suf Adler, a mountain climber from the central Israel city of Hod Hasharon.
The 22-year-old fell from a ridge on the Rodellar Mountain in the Sierra de Guara mountains.
סוף שלי, אחי הקטן המאומץ נהרג אתמול בצהריים במצוק בספרד.אני עוד לא מצליחה לעכל ולהבין , אני רק יודעת שהלב שלי מרוסק.אם יש מטפסים ישראלים שכרגע בספרד בבקשה צרו איתי קשר.
פורסם על ידי Mickey Marienfeld ב- יום שני, 9 בספטמבר 2019
“He was a strong climber, so gifted that I can’t put it into words,” Mickey Marienfeld, a climber who says she has known Adler since he was 14, tells Channel 12. “We met at a climbing wall and he decided I was his older sister. We have been close ever since.”
Marienfeld says she doesn’t know how a professional climber like Adler fell to his death. “We are trying to find the real reason,” she says, adding that the Foreign Ministry should make sure that a British climber who was with him didn’t leave Spain until the matter is clarified. She claims his story doesn’t add up.
Egypt wants Sudan off US terror list
Egypt’s foreign minister wants more support for neighboring Sudan’s new civilian government, including getting it off the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism.
Sameh Shoukry says Cairo is working with Washington and other countries to remove Sudan from the list.
He spoke at a press conference in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, beside the country’s first female foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla.
She was sworn in a day earlier as part of the first Cabinet since the military ousted autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April following mass pro-democracy protests.
The US named Sudan a state sponsor of terror in 1993, and the designation stuck through the rest of al-Bashir’s rule.
Sudan’s prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, said last week that he’d held a “long discussion” with the Trump administration on the matter.
— AP
US police delegation arrives in Israel for joint consultations with local law enforcement
A delegation of several dozen high ranking American police officers has arrived in the Jewish state where they are taking part in a series of events and consultations aimed at strengthening the domestic security cooperation between the two countries.
The US delegation known as the Police Unity Tour will be completing a two-day bike ride across Israel to raise awareness of American law enforcement members who have fallen in the line of duty.
The officers will also visit border communities in the north and south, meeting with local law enforcement for briefings on how Israel Police manages responses to both criminal incidents as well as terrorism.
On Wednesday, the delegation will take part in a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Jerusalem along with officials from the US embassy. Fourteen of the 48 visiting officers were on the ground during those attacks and will be sharing their experiences with Israeli law enforcement.
“The bonds we form between US and Israeli police are very strong,” says Michael Safras, chief of New Jersey’s Essex County Sheriff’s Department, in a conversation with The Times of Israel.
— Jacob Magid
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Ashdod
A pedestrian woman is killed in the city of Ashdod after a truck hit her on Laskov Street.
Magen David Adom medics arrive at the scene and try to resuscitate the woman, who is around 30 years old, but end up pronouncing her dead.
3rd poll in recent days predicts far-right Otzma Yehudit will enter Knesset
An opinion poll published eight days before the elections sees the extremist Otzma Yehudit party entering the next Knesset — the third poll in recent days predicting such a result.
However, the voting bloc supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still fails to achieve a 61-seat majority in parliament according to the survey by the Walla news site, falling short with 58 without Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu.
PM reacts to camera bill failure by calling Gantz, Lapid, Liberman ‘leftists’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to the failure of the bill he was pushing to film polling stations in next week’s elections, repeating his claim that Blue and White party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman intend to form a government with members of the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties. The notion of such a government has been repeatedly rejected by all those politicians.
“There is no reason for those who really want clean elections to oppose the camera law that prevents election fraud,” the premier says in a statement. “But it’s actually no surprise that Lapid and Gantz joined Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh to bury the camera law, because they will go together to the left-wing government where Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh will be ministers in the government of Lapid and Gantz.
“What is particularly disappointing is that Liberman has joined the left and the Arab parties. He once said that within 48 hours he would eliminate Haniyeh and now within 48 hours he flip-flopped and went with Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh.”
High Court rules that Israel can keep terrorists’ bodies for future negotiations
The High Court of Justice rules that the army has the legal right to hold onto the bodies of slain attackers to use as leverage in future negotiations with Palestinians.
The decision, adopted after a majority vote by the seven-justice panel, reverses a ruling by Justice Yoram Danziger on the matter issued in December 2017.
The justices in their decision note that holding bodies of people engaged in an armed conflict is not illegal under international law.
FM Katz urges Europe to nix Iran nuke deal following IAEA report
Following @IAEAorg's announcement on Iran's violation of #JCPOA, I call on France, UK, Germany & others to annul the agreement and join American sanctions against Iran. The world must unite against Iran's military nuclear and global terrorist ambitions.
— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 9, 2019
UK parliament’s suspension to begin late Monday – official
The month-long suspension of the British parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an apparent bid to stop MPs blocking his Brexit strategy will begin late Monday, his spokesman says.
“Parliament will be prorogued at close of business today,” the spokesman says, using the parliamentary term for the suspension.
He adds it will take place regardless of the outcome of a government-led vote on holding a snap election next month.
— AFP
PM’s rivals hail failure of camera bill ‘spin,’ accuse him of incitement
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political rivals react to the failure to advance the Likud-pushed bill to have voting stations filmed in next week election.
“The camera bill has fallen and Netanyahu is going on a final battle against the Arab community, the legal system and the entire democratic space,” says Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties. “Bibi’s show playing the victim is coming to an end.”
MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labor-Gesher party says: “We managed with a combined effort to prevent this act of sabotaging the elections and democracy. Maybe instead of inventing a new spin, Netanyahu will now turn to dealing with what worries us all: the neglect of security in the south, the overcrowded hospitals in the north, and millions of young and elderly people whom the government has neglected and intends to harm to cover the debt it created.”
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah says: “Today Benjamin Netanyahu suffered his first loss in the current elections. His lame incitement spin and the failed attempt to incite against the judiciary, the Central Elections Committee and large groups of voters — was all so he could blame someone for his loss in the elections. This is the first loss, next week will be the final defeat.”
