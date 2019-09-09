Israeli tourist killed in Spain named as mountain climber Suf Adler

The Israeli tourist who died in Spain yesterday while hiking in the scenic mountains in the country’s north is named as Suf Adler, a mountain climber from the central Israel city of Hod Hasharon.

The 22-year-old fell from a ridge on the Rodellar Mountain in the Sierra de Guara mountains.

סוף שלי, אחי הקטן המאומץ נהרג אתמול בצהריים במצוק בספרד.אני עוד לא מצליחה לעכל ולהבין , אני רק יודעת שהלב שלי מרוסק.אם יש מטפסים ישראלים שכרגע בספרד בבקשה צרו איתי קשר. פורסם על ידי ‏‎Mickey Marienfeld‎‏ ב- יום שני, 9 בספטמבר 2019

“He was a strong climber, so gifted that I can’t put it into words,” Mickey Marienfeld, a climber who says she has known Adler since he was 14, tells Channel 12. “We met at a climbing wall and he decided I was his older sister. We have been close ever since.”

Marienfeld says she doesn’t know how a professional climber like Adler fell to his death. “We are trying to find the real reason,” she says, adding that the Foreign Ministry should make sure that a British climber who was with him didn’t leave Spain until the matter is clarified. She claims his story doesn’t add up.