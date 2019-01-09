The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Israeli woman says Palestinians blocked her car, smashed window with hammer
An Israeli woman said Wednesday that a group of Palestinians blocked her car close to the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Levonah before smashing her window with a hammer, leaving her lightly injured.
The victim said she remained in her vehicle and managed to drive away.
Police have opened an investigation into the incident.
The incident comes a few months after a judge on the Supreme Court said he escaped a violent assault by three men armed with hammers as he drove on a West Bank highway near his home in the settlement of Dolev.
Police raid Aisha Rabi murder suspects’ yeshiva, summoning students for questioning
Police are raiding the northern West Bank yeshiva attended by the five suspects in Aisha Rabi’s October murder, the Honenu legal aid organization representing the teens reports.
The officers are handing out summons to students to appear for questioning immediately at the Ariel Police Station.
Honenu says the raid is illegal as it is taking place without a warrant.
Iran’s Supreme Leader indicates that US sanctions hurting
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says US sanctions are putting pressure on Iran and its people, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
“The sanctions do put pressure on the country and the people. The Americans happily say that these sanctions are unprecedented in history,” Khamenei says. “Yes, they’re unprecedented. And the defeat that the Americans will face will be unprecedented, God willing.”
Netanyahu announces former chief of staff pick Gallant joining Likud
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that a former pick for IDF chief of staff, Yoav Gallant, will join the Likud party to run on its electoral list in the upcoming April elections.
The news is relayed at a joint press conference with Gallant, hours after the former Kulanu MK was sworn in an immigration minister.
Gallant, who began his military career in the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, is a highly regarded military strategist and was former defense minister Ehud Barak’s choice for IDF chief of staff in 2010.
Initially approved by the government, his appointment was subsequently canceled when questions arose over his appropriation of public lands for the construction of his home in the rural village of Amikam, some 20 minutes’ drive south of Haifa.
He joined the newly created Kulanu party ahead of the 2015 elections.
comments