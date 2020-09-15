Jewish community of UAE: With treaty, ‘our prayers have been answered’
WATCH: Israel, Bahrain, UAE signing historic peace treaties at White House

Ahead of ceremony, Netanyahu and Trump meet; US president says 5-6 other countries ready to make peace with Jewish state

By Marissa Newman Today, 3:53 pm 0 Edit

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.

8:00 pm

Trump: We are here to ‘change the course of history’

The ceremony begins.

US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Emirati and Bahraini foreign ministers walk out to the balcony to furious applause and a standing ovation.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” says Trump.

This is the “dawn of a new Middle East,” says the US president.

He says more peace treaties will follow.

Trump says the three countries will open embassies and increase cooperation in a range of areas.

“They’re going to work together, they are friends,” he says.

Trump says the deal opens the doors to Muslims to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The deals set the course for regional peace, “something that nobody thought was possible, certainly not in this day and age, maybe decades from now,” adds Trump.

7:49 pm

WATCH: Israel about to sign peace deals with UAE, Bahrain

The ceremony at the White House is set to begin in the coming minutes.

A livestream can be viewed here, and The Times of Israel will also be liveblogging the developments.

 

7:48 pm

In show of bipartisan support, Democrats attend peace signing

Guests chat as senior administration officials and their wives slowly make their way onto the South Lawn, ahead of the signing of the peace treaties.

The press is situated off to the side and unable to mingle with guests

Signifying the relatively unified support for the normalization agreement, among the guests are roughly half a dozen senior Democratic House members, including Ted Deutch, Brad Scnneider, Elaine Luria, and Josh Gottheimer

Jacob Magid

7:41 pm

Trump: Additional peace deals possible before the election

During Oval Office remarks with the UAE foreign minister, Trump also addresses prospective peace deals between Israel and additional, unnamed Arab states.

He says some of the accords could be announced before the November US election.

“It’s just a matter of getting it done,” says Trump.

The US president also affirms his intention to forge a new nuclear deal with Iran, which he also claims would happen in a very short time.

On the Palestinians, Trump says: “Well I think they see what’s happening.”

He notes his decision to end US aid to the Palestinians, because “we were not being treated properly, there were not saying nice things. For many years.”

“We’ve been given very strong signals that they’d like to be a part of what’s happening,” says Trump, referring to the peace deals.

But he says other “very important” countries in the Middle East will make peace with Israel first.

“They’d be here today frankly, if we wanted them,” he adds.

7:35 pm

Jewish community of UAE: With treaty, ‘our prayers have been answered’

The Jewish community of the United Arab Emirates says today’s peace treaty with Israel could have a “transformative effect” on Muslim-Jewish cooperation across the Middle East.

“We’ve been praying for this day for years, and today, those prayers have been answered. This moment will forever redefine life in the Middle East,” says Ross Kriel, the president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, says.

“The news that Bahrain followed thereafter gives us even greater hope for the future of a peaceful, welcoming, and inspired Middle East –– one in which this type of interfaith harmony is not the exception, but the norm.”

Kriel is representing his congregation at the White House ceremony together with its chief rabbi, New York-based Yehuda Sarna.

“What distinguishes Abraham –– in the Torah, the Bible and the Quran –– is not that he was the first to make a covenant with God, but that he was the first to establish peace agreements with others,” Sarna says, referring to name of the agreement to be signed today.

“Bearing his name, the Abraham Accords honor that legacy of peace by opening a new chapter of coexistence.”

Raphael Ahren

7:29 pm

Hundreds gather on White House lawn for ceremony; most are masked

WASHINGTON — Hundreds have gathered at the White House South Lawn, waiting for the signing ceremony to begin within the hour.

Guests sit in white folding chairs set up closely next to one another in rows of ten.

Many of the attendees are wearing masks, which were encouraged but not required by the White House.

Jacob Magid

7:24 pm

J Street president hails peace deals, says Palestinian issue must be addressed

WASHINGTON — The president of the liberal, pro-Israel J Street Lobby lauds the peace agreements Israel will be signing later today with the UAE and Bahrain, but clarifies that they don’t “fundamentally address the Palestinian issue.”

The comments by Jeremy Ben Ami to The Times of Israel come after Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner said today’s White House ceremony “marks the beginning of the end of the Israel-Arab conflict.”

On Friday, White House Special Envoy on Iran Brian Hook said “historians will look back on these two peace agreements as the beginning of the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Ben Ami argues that while the latest normalization agreements are positive developments that gives Israel a “taste” of what could be, the Jewish state is still “not fundamentally accepted in the region” and won’t be until it resolves the Palestinian issue.

Asked whether he sees the Arab Peace Initiative as offering the proper formula for Middle East Peace, Ben Ami insists that it is.

First adopted by the Arab League in 2002, the Arab Peace Initiative promises Israel full diplomatic relations with the entire Muslim world in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines.

Despite agreeing to normalized ties with Israel before a two-state solution is reached with the Palestinians, Ben Ami says the new peace agreements do not upend the Arab Peace Initiative.

However, he admits “maybe there’s updating [to the API] that needs to happen, which a new president and new administration could look at doing.”

Jacob Magid

7:16 pm

Trump says he’s going to make a ‘great deal’ with Iran

Trump also predicts a new Iran deal after the November election.

“I’m going to make a great deal with Iran… I will help them in any way possible. But they should wait until after the election. Because Sleepy Joe Biden would be a dream for them,” says Trump in the Oval Office.

On Saudi Arabia, adds the US president:”Great things will happen.”

He says “We’re talking to the Palestinians too” and they’ll join “at the right time.”

Trump declines to comment on West Bank annexation.

Trump says Israel is a “warring nation,” but seeks peace.

“Even Bibi [Netanyahu] gets tired of war,” he says, to laughter.

7:12 pm

Trump meets Netanyahu, says 5-6 more countries ready to make peace with Israel

Trump gives Netanyahu a “special token of affection,” namely a key to the White House.

“You’ve been an amazing leader for a very long time,” says Trump.

Israel “is getting peace,” says the US president.

Trump says, “We have many nations ready to follow” and make peace with Israel.

He says there are “at least five or six countries coming along very quickly.”

“They’re warring countries but they’re tired of fighting,” he says.

“You’re going to see a lot of great activity. There’s going to be peace in the Middle East,” adds Trump.

But he declines to name the countries.

Trump says the differences with Israel over the F-35 sales to the UAE “is going to be very easy to work out.”

Netanyahu says Trump has “the hearts of the people of Israel.”

6:54 pm

Netanyahu arrives at White House to sign historic peace deals

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu pull up at the White House.

They are met by US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania welcome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara to the White House for the Abraham Accords ceremony on September 15, 2020 (GPO screenshot)

The two leaders wave at each other rather than shaking hands due to COVID-19 concerns.

None of them are wearing face masks.

with Jacob Magid

6:45 pm

President Rivlin applauds peace deals, invites Gulf leaders to Jerusalem

President Reuven Rivlin applauds the Bahraini and UAE leaders for their “courage” to make peace with Israel.

He invites them to Jerusalem.

 

6:21 pm

UAE FM enters White House, meets with Trump

The United Arab Emirates delegation has now arrived at the White House.

The UAE’s foreign minister heads directly for a meeting with US President Trump.

 

6:15 pm

Heading to White House, Netanyahu hails ‘exciting and historic day’ for Israel

In a tweet from Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s an “exciting and historic day for Israel.”

“On my way to make peace for peace, peace from strength,” tweets the prime minister, ahead of his expected arrival at the White House.

6:07 pm

IDF-run drive-in virus testing sites to close as labs swamped

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command will close most of its drive-in coronavirus testing sites until the end of the week because laboratories are unable to keep up with demand, the military says.

The IDF says most of the 20 drive-in sites that it operates will close tomorrow morning and remain closed until Friday. Facilities in Petah Tikva, Netanya, Givat Shmuel, Holon and Ashdod will remain open due to large-scale outbreaks in those cities.

By closing the facilities for two days, the labs will be able to catch up, according to the military. More than 55,000 test swabs are taken each day, while laboratories across the country are only able to perform roughly 50,000 tests daily, the IDF says.

Judah Ari Gross

6:03 pm

Gantz praises normalization deals, frets over F-35 sales to UAE

Defense Minister Benny Gantz lauds the normalization agreement due to be signed in Washington between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, while expressing concerns over both the effects it could have on the Palestinian front and the apparently related sale of F-35 fighter jets to Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to military correspondents on a wide variety of topics, Gantz stresses that the deal — which he was not informed of until after it had been brokered by his political rival Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump — was an overwhelmingly positive development for Israel and its situation in the region.

“I can only praise this,” he says.

He notes that while normalizing ties with faraway countries was undoubtedly a good thing, it was “also important to make peace with our neighbors” and calls for renewing diplomatic efforts with the Palestinians. Gantz also adds that the UAE and Bahrain were specifically countries “whom we’ve never fought and who have never fought us, not even through proxies.”

The defense minister says the proposed sale of the advanced warplanes to the Emiratis was a “serious matter” with potentially major ramifications on Israel’s military advantage in the region.

In this August 5, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. (Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury/US Air Force via AP)

The defense minister says that his ministry will work with the Pentagon to determine if and how such a sale would harm Israel’s so-called “Qualitative Military Edge,” which the US is legally bound to maintain, and what could be done to maintain the Jewish state’s superior capabilities.

Gantz refuses to comment on the specific ways his ministry was proposing that the US could offset the damage — with some combination of restricting the UAE’s use of the F-35 in some way or selling even more powerful weaponry to Israel — but said that this will be an ongoing discussion for the coming months.

“It is an American prerogative — not an Israeli prerogative — to decide whom to sell [the F-35 to],” Gantz notes.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks to local leaders from southern Israel, August 19, 2020. (Oded Karni/GPO)

The defense minister, who had just finished meeting with the new head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Central Command, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, prior to the briefing, says he did not expect that there would be a large-scale outbreak of violence by Palestinians in response to the normalization agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.

However, he notes that the Palestinian issue was growing increasingly untenable, with no diplomatic progress toward a political solution to the conflict, deepening economic woes for the Palestinian Authority and the added stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gantz says that while there was no indication of an imminent uprising, there were concerns of a “straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

Judah Ari Gross

5:59 pm

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi thanks Trump for peace efforts

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who was not invited to the White House ceremony, hails the upcoming peace deal signing from Jerusalem.

 

5:45 pm

Bahrain top diplomat arrives at White House ahead of ceremony

Trump greets the Bahraini foreign minister at the White House. The UAE delegation will soon arrive.

The US president and Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa do not shake hands due to coronavirus concerns.

Trump will meet with the foreign ministers individually before the ceremony.

Netanyahu will soon arrive at the White House and will also briefly sit down with the US president.

5:43 pm

Trump: Normalization deals will push Palestinians to negotiate

Trump, speaking to Fox News ahead of the peace deals signing ceremony, says the normalization agreements will put pressure on the Palestinians to also come to the negotiating table or they would be “left out in the cold.”

“We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us very soon,” Trump says. “And the Palestinians will ultimately come in too.

“And you’re going to have peace in the Middle East without being stupid and shooting everybody, and killing everybody, and having blood all over the sand.”

AFP

5:33 pm

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside White House

WASHINGTON — A second group of protesters not particularly fond of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have arrived at the entrance to the White House, next to the Israeli anti-premier expats.

However, this gaggle of pro-Palestinian activists chants against the entire state of Israel.

Waving Palestinian flags, the latest group of roughly a dozen people chants, “Free, free Palestine.”

The Israeli expats chant, “Yes for peace, no for corruption,” in response.

Jacob Magid

5:29 pm

Restaurant workers to shatter plates in symbolic protest against lockdown

Restaurant owners and workers are planning to shatter a plate at 7 p.m. in a symbolic protest against the lockdown rules, which will see them closed for everything but deliveries for at least three weeks, reports Channel 12.

The protest will come precisely as the White House peace treaties signing begins.

Many owners are also vowing to openly defy the closure orders.

5:27 pm

Palestinians rally in West Bank, Gaza against normalization with Israel

Hundreds of Palestinians protest against landmark Israeli normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, hours ahead of a signing ceremony at the White House.

Clutching Palestinian flags and wearing blue face masks for protection against the novel coronavirus, demonstrators rally in the cities of Nablus and Hebron in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

A demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah, home of the Palestinian Authority, was scheduled for later on Tuesday.

Banners were displayed at the protests, reading “Treason,” “No to normalization with the (Israeli) occupier” and “The agreements of shame.”

In Gaza, protesters trample on and set fire to placards showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“We say to the Bahraini regime and the Emirates that this normalization is a total betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the hopes of the Arab nation,” says Ahmad al-Medalal, an Islamic Jihad official in Gaza.

AFP

5:21 pm

As virus rates soar, Netanyahu mulls closing schools from Wednesday

Underlining the stark contrast between the festive mood in Washington and Israel, which is poised for a three-week lockdown over soaring virus rates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds consultations with top health officials ahead of the peace deal signing.

During the talks, Netanyahu considers coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu’s suggestion that the school system be closed tomorrow, rather than Friday.

That’s according to reporters traveling with the prime minister.

A decision has yet to be made.

5:11 pm

Adviser to Bahrain’s king hosts leader of local Jewish community

A senior diplomatic adviser to Bahrain’s King Hamad hosts the head of the country’s tiny Jewish community, Ebrahim Dahood Nonoo.

Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa praises Nonoo’s “remarkable patriotic stances” and his support for the policies of King Hamad, according to a readout of the meeting by the Bahrain News Agency.

Al Khalifa further expresses “pride in the Jewish community’s contributions in various fields, which characterizes Bahraini society as a civilized model for coexistence and openness,” according to the readout.

Nonoo expresses his appreciation to his host, the country’s former foreign minister, for his “keenness to communicate with all sects of the society, in a way that contributes to strengthen the development and prosperity of the Kingdom.”

Raphael Ahren

4:59 pm

Oman to send its ambassador to White House ceremony

Omani Ambassador to the US Hunaina al-Mughairy will be attending today’s peace deal signing ceremony at the White House, a spokesperson for Oman’s embassy confirms to The Times of Israel.

Oman, which does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, has publicly welcomed the treaties.

Jacob Magid

4:56 pm

Dubai Jewish community representatives in US for signing of Israel-UAE deal

Representatives of two rival Jewish communities in Dubai are in Washington to attend the signing ceremony of the UAE-Israel normalization agreement.

Rabbi Levi Duchman and Solly Wolf, the president of Dubai’s Jewish Community Center, yesterday went to grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, to “pray and ask the Rebbe for a blessing for our great brave community in Dubai and the the Jewish people in Israel and all the entire world, ” Wolf tells The Times of Israel.

“A great historic moment and great momentum for peace in the world,” he gushes.

Ross Kriel, the president of the rival Jewish Community of the Emirates, is also set to attend the White House ceremony.

Raphael Ahren

Rabbi Levi Duchman and Solly Wolf, the president of Dubai’s Jewish Community Center in the US to attend the Israel-UAE normalization deal signing (Courtesy)
4:55 pm

Handful of anti-Netanyahu protesters gather outside White House

WASHINGTON — Over a dozen Israeli expats have gathered at the entrance to the White House to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is slated to arrive at the White House later this morning to sign normalization agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.

“You can run away from Israel, but not from your corruption case,” one of the anti-PM activists shouts.

“Fraud, bribery, breach of trust,” the protesters chant in English, with heavy Israeli accents.

Jacob Magid

Protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the White House on September 15, 2020 (Jacob Magid/Times of Israel)
4:41 pm

Transportation minister speaks to Bahrain counterpart

Transportation Minister Miri Regev becomes the latest cabinet member to speak to her Bahraini counterpart on the phone.

“Today, we’re making history,” Regev tells Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, according to Hebrew reports.

The two agree to advance projects related to transportation, the reports say, without elaborating.

4:32 pm

Haley: ‘Regardless of your politics,’ Mideast treaties should be celebrated

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is cheering the “historic” peace deals between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain.

4:32 pm

Will Netanyahu shake hands with Gulf FMs or will virus fears prevail?

A senior Trump administration official says hundreds of people are invited to attend the White House ceremony marking the establishment of ties between Irsael and the UAE and Bahrain.

A symbolic handshake between the Arab representatives and Netanyahu is not ruled out, the official says.

“All sides are excited,” the official tells reporters.

“Coronavirus (is) in the background of everybody’s minds, although everybody will have been tested,” he says. So “if they are to engage in any sort of physical contact that will be understood.”

The senior administration official says mask wearing was encouraged but “we’re not going to require anybody to do so.”

with AFP

4:31 pm

US asks ICC to throw out Iran sanctions case

The United States urges the UN’s top court to throw out a bid by Iran to lift sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, saying Tehran remained a “grave threat” to global security.

Iran brought the claim to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, alleging that Trump’s decision to pull out of a nuclear pact with Tehran breached a 1955 treaty of friendship between the two countries.

But US lawyers argue that the Hague-based tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the case, accusing Iran of abusing the decades-old “Treaty of Amity” to try to get sanctions relief for its struggling economy.

“Iran’s efforts to shoehorn this dispute into a legal instrument not intended for the purpose… are entirely without merit,” Marik String, Acting Legal Adviser of the US State Department, tells the court via videolink.

“We respectfully request dismissal of Iran’s case.”

Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda at the opening of the court’s judicial year with a Special Session at the seat of the court in The Hague, January 23, 2020. (courtesy ICC)

The US official says the sanctions were necessary because of Iran’s “destabilizing nuclear program,” its ballistic missile activity, Tehran’s alleged support for “terrorism and regional destabilization.”

“The measures that Iran challenges remain critical to US efforts to address national security threats posed by Iran,” String says, adding that Washington had “long considered Iran’s conduct to present a grave threat.”

Iran will have the chance to answer on Wednesday, with hearings lasting until next Monday.

The current hearings deal only with whether the ICJ has jurisdiction. The tribunal will only move on to the merits of the case if and when it decides it is allowed to deal with it.

AFP

4:04 pm

With the historic events at the White House unfolding over the coming hours, here a few Times of Israel stories from the last couple of days you might want to catch up on.

This is our US correspondent Jacob Magid’s exclusive on the US having assured the UAE, during the negotiations on the Emirates’ accord with Israel, that the Trump administration will not support unilateral Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank before 2024. In a briefing last night, a senior US official was asked about this, and declined to confirm or deny it.

In related vein, Magid also penned this story about what a difference nine months has made for settler leaders. In January, when President Trump unveiled his peace plan, they were part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s delegation, and euphoric about apparently imminent annexation. Not so today, when some of them flatly accuse him of having deceived them.

Here’s ToI’s editor David Horovitz celebrating the UAE deal — an Arab state finally happy to be seen in Israel’s company.

This is Yossi Klein Halevi on the new agreements as victories for both Israeli power and pragmatism.

And, finally, this is our senior political analyst Haviv Rettig Gur on the differences between Netanyahu the strategist and Netanyahu the politician.

4:03 pm

Trump: I would have ‘no problem’ selling F-35s to UAE

Hours before the signing of the Israel-UAE normalization deal, US President Donald Trump tells US media he would have “no problem” selling F-35 jets to the Emiratis.

He makes the comment in a Fox News interview.

“I personally would have no problem with it,” says Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied approving the US sale of the advanced fighter planes to the UAE as part of the agreement, though reports in Israel and the US indicated he gave his consent. US officials have said the sale is possible, while promising to uphold Israel’s military edge in the region.

3:58 pm

Netanyahu said to scramble to get power of attorney from FM before US signing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to request power of attorney from Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to sign the normalization treaties, according to Hebrew media reports.

The reports say Netanyahu was informed at the last minute by the attorney general that he lacks the legal authority to sign the agreements and must officially seek the consent of the foreign minister.

Ashkenazi obliged, on condition the deals won’t go into effect before being approved by the cabinet and Knesset, the reports say. The agreements must in any case be approved by the government and legislature under Israeli law.

3:57 pm

The full schedule: Trump to greet Bahrain FM, meet with Netanyahu

Below is the full schedule for today’s historic signing of the UAE and Bahrain’s normalization deals with Israel, according to the White House.

At 10:30 a.m. (5:30 p.m. Israel time), US President Donald Trump will greet Bahrain’s foreign minister and immediately afterward hold a bilateral meeting.

At 10:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Israel time), Trump will greet the UAE’s foreign minister and hold a bilateral meeting.

At 11:20 a.m. (6:20 p.m. Israel time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will greet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The US president and Israeli leader will then hold a meeting.

At noon (7 p.m. Israel time), the signing of the Abraham Accords will take place on the South Lawn.

At 12:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. Israel time), Trump, Netanyahu, and the Bahraini and UAE top diplomats will hold a working lunch.

3:55 pm

Kushner: Today marks ‘the beginning of the end of the Israel-Arab conflict’

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner hails the upcoming signing of the Middle East peace treaties, in an interview with the Today show.

“I think what you’re seeing now is the beginning of the end of the Israel-Arab conflict that has been going on for a long time,” Kushner says. “This really signals the beginning of the president bringing people together. A lot of people said when President Trump was elected that he’d be bringing war and chaos, but what he’s bringing today is peace.

“So this will hopefully reduce tension in the region, bring people closer together and long-term make the Middle East much more stable,” he says.

3:54 pm

Bahrain king calls for intensified effort to resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict

Bahrain’s King Hamad is calling for intensified effort to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the framework of the Arab Peace Inititiave, his foreign minister says hours before he was set to sign a “Declaration of Peace” with Israel.

In an interview, Abdullatif bin rashid Al Zayani says the normalization agreement with Jerusalem “is in line with King Hamad’s vision to spread the culture of peace in the world. It is also in line with his directives to intensify efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict according to the [Arab] peace initiative.”

First adopted by the Arab League in 2002, the Arab Peace Initiative promises Israel full diplomatic relations with the entire Muslim world in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines.

“Bahrain always stresses its firm and constant position toward the right of the fraternal Palestinian people, which are are the top of its priorities. The Palestinian people must obtain their complete legitimate rights,” Al Zayani adds.

Raphael Ahren

3:53 pm

UAE says normalization treaty will reference two-state solution

Anwar Gargash, UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, indicates that the Israel-UAE peace agreement will mention the two-state solution only indirectly.

In a press briefing, he says that the treaty “does reference two states through references to previous agreements signed.”

Raphael Ahren

