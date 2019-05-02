Jewish group alarmed after German police let neo-Nazis march

Chabad Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein is hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House after being injured in a deadly shooting attack at his California synagogue over the weekend.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, Goldstein recalls facing “evil and the worst darkness of all time” as shooter John Earnest opened fire in the Poway synagogue during prayers on the last day of Passover.

“My dear rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, taught me the way we react to darkness with light. It was that moment I made a decision that no matter happens to me I am going to save as many people as possible,” Goldstein says, referring to the late Chabad leader.

“My life has changed forever but it changed so I can make change and so I can help others learn how to be strong, might and tall,” he adds.

Goldstein also thanks Trump, who he calls a “mensch par excellence,” using a Yiddish phrase for an honorable person.

“Mr. President, when you called me I was at home weeping. You were the first person who began my healing. You heal people in the worst of times and I am so grateful to that,” Goldstein tells Trump.

Goldstein says Trump “helped bring Lori Kaye great honor,” referring to the woman murdered in the shooting.