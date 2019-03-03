Jordan accuses Israel of new escalation at Temple Mount

US diplomats have visited a dual US-Saudi national who was reported to have been tortured while imprisoned in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, a top White House official says.

The New York Times, citing the detailed account of an unnamed friend, said guards dragged Walid Fitaihi, a Harvard-trained doctor, to a room in the hotel where he was slapped, blindfolded, stripped to his underwear and bound to a chair.

They then proceeded to torture him with electric shocks in a session that lasted about an hour, according to the friend, the Times says.

John Bolton, the White House national security advisor, was asked about Fitaihi’s treatment, in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“As of this moment, my understanding is we’ve had what’s called consular access, meaning American diplomats in Saudi Arabia have visited with him.

“Beyond that, we don’t really have any additional information at this point,” Bolton adds.

— AFP