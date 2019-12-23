Justice minister says court was wrong to agree to hear Netanyahu case

Justice Minister Amir Ohana says the Likud will respect the High Court’s decision on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be tasked with forming a government, given the charges against him, but slams the bench for agreeing to rule on the matter.

“I think it will do great damage, to itself and also to the state, if it rules on this,” he tells Channel 13 news.

“The High Court erred in taking on the petition. It should have rejected it out of hand,” he adds. “The public needs to decide, not any official or judge — that’s what the public does at the polls.”