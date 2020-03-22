Knesset officials say MKs will enter plenum to vote Monday in groups of 6

Knesset director general Albert Saharovich announces the planned measures to allow the Knesset to open for business tomorrow and vote on forming committees.

At any given time no more than 10 people will be allowed inside the plenum. Speakers will sign up in advance and will be called to enter when it is their turn to speak. Waiting areas will be designated for those slated to speak. Those outside the plenum will be able to view the goings-on inside on screens.

Voting in the plenum will take place in groups of six MKs at a time, according to alphabetical order.

With committees expected to be formed, most will be split between two rooms, with members of the panels communicating with each other on video conference.

As for the six MKs currently in quarantine, they will be allowed to vote, though the manner in which they will do so has not yet been finalized.