Lawyer: Man tied to Jersey City kosher market shooters deserves bail

NEWARK, New Jersey — The new attorney for a pawn shop operator whose number was found in the pocket of one of two attackers who killed four people in Jersey City says his client deserves to be freed on bail on a weapons charge.

Ahmed A-Hady has been jailed since his arrest several days after the December 10 shootings. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from a 2012 drug conviction. He has not been charged with providing weapons to the Jersey City shooters.

Attorney Robert Stahl, who took over the representation of A-Hady last week, tells The Associated Press that he will continue the effort to have his client released on bail. He says the note is the only connection between his client and shooters David Anderson and Francine Graham, both of whom died in a shootout with police.

“It’s as if he had the number of a sporting goods store in his pocket, or a hardware store,” Stahl says. “You would certainly go check it out, but it doesn’t mean there’s some tie. I think people have been trying to show some connection that just isn’t there.”

Authorities have not said publicly if they know why the number was in Anderson’s pocket.

Anderson and Graham killed Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals before driving a van to a kosher market and killing three people inside. Authorities have said they acted out of a hatred for Jews and law enforcement.

— AP