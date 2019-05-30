Lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue massacre suspect allege FBI meddling

Lawyers for the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue say the FBI has been discouraging witnesses from talking to the defense, undermining the suspect’s right to a fair trial.

Robert Bowers’ lawyers say in court documents that at least one witness got in touch with the defense — exchanging multiple emails over several weeks — but abruptly canceled a planned meeting after the FBI frowned on it.

The defense says the FBI delivered the same message to other witnesses.

“The FBI may have included some … acknowledgment of the witnesses’ right to talk to the defense, while at the same time ensuring that no witness would actually exercise that right by conveying the misleading message that doing so could compromise the government’s case,” Bowers’ lawyers write.

The defense is asking the judge to tell the FBI to stop its “improper interference” in the case.

Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, according to state and federal affidavits.

He expressed hatred of Jews during the Oct. 27 rampage and later told police that “all these Jews need to die,” authorities said. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Bowers, who faces a 63-count indictment that charges him with hate crimes, obstructing religious belief and using a firearm during crimes of violence, has pleaded not guilty.

— AP