Lebanese army says Israeli strike wounds four including soldier
The Lebanese military says that an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon wounded a soldier and three civilians, as the implementation of a deal between the two countries has stalled.
“A soldier was seriously wounded as the result of an Israeli targeting of an army vehicle” in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanon’s army says in a statement, adding that three civilians were also injured.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reports that “an enemy drone attacked Nabatieh al-Fawqa,” a town that has been under repeated Israeli strikes in recent weeks despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Israeli military does not immediately comment on the incident. It continues to intermittently strike Hezbollah targets it says are in violation of the truce.
The Times of Israel Community.