Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Lebanese army says Israeli strike wounds four including soldier

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 10:50 am
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The Lebanese military says that an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon wounded a soldier and three civilians, as the implementation of a deal between the two countries has stalled.

“A soldier was seriously wounded as the result of an Israeli targeting of an army vehicle” in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanon’s army says in a statement, adding that three civilians were also injured.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reports that “an enemy drone attacked Nabatieh al-Fawqa,” a town that has been under repeated Israeli strikes in recent weeks despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military does not immediately comment on the incident. It continues to intermittently strike Hezbollah targets it says are in violation of the truce.

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