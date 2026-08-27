Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
Lebanese media reports Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media reports a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon a short while ago.
The strikes come after the IDF said that Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at troops in southern Lebanon last night.
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