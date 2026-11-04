Lebanese media says 1 dead in Israeli strike on motorcycle in country’s south

Lebanese media reports an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle in the town of Qabrikha in southern Lebanon.

Preliminary reports say the strike killed one and injured another. Lebanese health authorities have not yet commented.

The IDF has also not yet commented on the incident.

مسيرة اسرائيلية معادية تشن غارة على دراجة نارية في قبريخا pic.twitter.com/kkYMrWzdwe — nbnlebanon (@nbntweets) November 4, 2026