Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Lebanese media says 1 dead in Israeli strike on motorcycle in country’s south
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media reports an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle in the town of Qabrikha in southern Lebanon.
Preliminary reports say the strike killed one and injured another. Lebanese health authorities have not yet commented.
The IDF has also not yet commented on the incident.
مسيرة اسرائيلية معادية تشن غارة على دراجة نارية في قبريخا pic.twitter.com/kkYMrWzdwe
— nbnlebanon (@nbntweets) November 4, 2026
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