Deri said seeking to step down as Shas leader; party denies reports

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has asked the ultra-Orthodox party’s Council of Torah Sages to let him step down as party leader, and the council is expected to discuss the matter today, Hebrew media reports.

Shas reportedly denies the reports, saying they are “untrue.”

Deri’s future has been in question since Shas won six seats in last week’s election, down from 11 in 2022 and its worst result since 1992.

Channel 13 and the Kan public broadcaster report that senior Shas figures, including the party’s spiritual leader, former chief rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, had begun taking tentative steps to remove Deri, whom they saw as responsible for the poor result.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support for Deri on Monday, calling Deri and Shas “important partners” and saying Deri “contributes greatly to Israel’s security in the cabinet.”