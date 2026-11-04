Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport, no Saudi confirmation

By Reuters Today, 4:09 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. There is no confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The group also again urges international airlines to refrain from flying over Saudi airspace.

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