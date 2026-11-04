Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Indonesia deploys thousands of troops after generals arrested over wiretapping allegations

By AP Today, 4:35 pm
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Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, right, with country’s Armed Forces Chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, left, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, inspects military army after receiving four-star general epaulettes from President Joko Widodo during a ceremony at the Armed Forces Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, right, with country’s Armed Forces Chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, left, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, inspects military army after receiving four-star general epaulettes from President Joko Widodo during a ceremony at the Armed Forces Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Indonesia’s military is deploying more than 20,000 troops and personnel to the capital, Jakarta, officials say, as authorities investigate an alleged illegal wiretapping operation targeting the country’s president that has led to the detention of three senior police generals.

The scandal has taken on added significance as the presidential palace says the alleged wiretapping targeting President Prabowo Subianto could be regarded as conduct “leading toward treason.” Sensitive information accessible through a head of state’s communications could endanger the state and national leadership, it says.

Among those implicated is Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was appointed presidential chief of staff last month. The president dismissed him today.

There are allegations that Cabinet officials, politicians, journalists, civil society leaders and business executives were also subjected to unauthorized surveillance.

Authorities have not confirmed that the deployment is connected to the wiretapping probe. The first phase began on Monday with 2,100 personnel from units already stationed in Jakarta.

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