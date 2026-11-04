WATCH: Herzog begins consultations with parties on picking next PM

President Isaac Herzog is kicking off his series of consultations with factions in the incoming Knesset, in which he will ask them which candidate they recommend to be the next prime minister.

Herzog will meet first with the smallest parties in the next Knesset, beginning with the far-right Religious Zionism at 5 p.m. Next will be the Sephardi Haredi Shas at 6:15. Both are expected to recommend another term for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Watch the livestream of the meetings, in Hebrew, here: