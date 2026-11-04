Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

UK court weighs ban on pro-Palestinian group amid protests

By AFP Today, 4:22 pm
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A protester holds a placard during a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, outside the US embassy, in London, October 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, outside the US embassy, in London, October 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain’s highest court hears an appeal against a government ban on activist group Palestine Action, proscribed as a terrorist organization, as police moved to arrest protesters outside.

The two-day hearing at the Supreme Court comes as the ban has failed to quell support for the anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian group, leading to mass arrests across the UK.

Multiple protesters carrying signs supporting Palestine Action — prohibited under terrorism laws — are arrested by police. More than 300 supporters were detained at protests over the weekend.

According to campaign group Defend Our Juries, which has organized demonstrations backing the movement, around 4,200 people have been arrested since the British government outlawed Palestine Action in July 2025.

 

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