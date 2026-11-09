Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Lebanese media says Israel strikes towns in country’s south

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:23 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Lebanese media reports Israeli strikes in the towns of Qantara and Kfar Tebnit in the country’s south a short while ago.

Both towns are located inside the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone.

Such strikes are often related to the demolition of Hezbollah infrastructure.

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