Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Lebanese media says Israel strikes towns in country’s south
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media reports Israeli strikes in the towns of Qantara and Kfar Tebnit in the country’s south a short while ago.
Both towns are located inside the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone.
Such strikes are often related to the demolition of Hezbollah infrastructure.
غارات اسرائيلية استهدفت بلدتي #القنطرة و #كفرتبنيت منذ قليل في #جنوب_لبنان pic.twitter.com/NwOp0raHQT
— قناة المنار (@TVManar1) November 9, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here