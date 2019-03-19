Lebanon arrests Lebanese-Canadian for spying for Israel

Likud MK Oren Hazan, currently running for reelection under his Tzomet party, has caused outrage after issuing a campaign video in which he is seen shooting outgoing Arab MK Jamal Zahalka to death.

In the video, Hazan and Zahalka’s faces are superimposed on the famous bathtub scene from the film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” After “Zahalka” says he prefers to die rather than sing the Israeli anthem, Hazan shoots him several times.

“If you want to die, die, don’t threaten,” he quips.

חשיפה בלעדית מתוך הסרט: "הטוב הרע והזחאלקה" צפו. שתפו. והצביעו לצומת – המפלגה היחידה שתתן 'זץ' ובאמת תגרש את תומכי הטרור מהכנסת. pic.twitter.com/m9W5UDSJN8 — אורן חזן (@oren_haz) March 19, 2019

Zahalka says he is filing a police complaint and the Central Elections Committee for incitement to murder. He has also appealed to social media companies to remove the clip.