Lebanon arrests Saudi at airport with 10 kg of captagon drug
PM: I’ve put forth plan to coalition partners to prevent unnecessary elections

Netanyahu invites party leaders for meeting to discuss his last-ditch proposal to reach compromise on draft law; Liberman says it’s nothing new and he will therefore not attend

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:19 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman, right. (Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

6:41 pm

Lebanon arrests Saudi at airport with 10 kg of captagon drug

Lebanon has arrested a Saudi man at the Beirut airport carrying about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of the amphetamine-like drug captagon, say authorities cited in local media.

“The airport’s security service, in coordination with the army intelligence directorate, arrested… Saudi citizen H. al-Ruwayli as he was leaving the airport with about 10 kilos of captagon,” the NNA state news agency says.

It did not say whether he was arriving in or leaving Lebanon, and security services were not immediately available for comment.

Captagon is an amphetamine manufactured in Lebanon and probably also in Syria and Iraq, mainly for consumption in Saudi Arabia, according to the French Observatory for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT).

It is also one of the most commonly used drugs in the Syrian war, where fighters say it helps them stay awake for days and numbs their senses, giving them stamina for long battles and allowing them to kill with abandon.

Lebanon has previously stopped several shipments of the drug to Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

In April, Lebanese police seized more than 800,000 captagon pills they said were worth more than $12 million, in an operation coordinated with Saudi authorities.

In July last year, at least eight people involved in drug trafficking were killed and about 40 arrested in an exchange of fire with soldiers during an operation in eastern Lebanon, the army said.

In one of the country’s largest busts, Lebanon arrested a Saudi prince and four other Saudi nationals in October 2015 for attempting to smuggle out nearly two tonnes of captagon via Beirut’s airport.

— AFP

6:40 pm

Iraq warns of ‘danger of war’ as Iran’s top diplomat visits

Iraqi leaders are warning of the risks of war during a visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose country is locked in a tense standoff with the United States.

Zarif’s visit to neighboring Iraq — which is caught in the middle of its two allies, the US and Iran — follows a decision by Washington to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East.

“We are currently repelling all the efforts of war against Iran, whether economic or military,” Zarif says at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim.

“We will face them with strength and we will resist,” he adds.

For his part, Hakim said: “We stand by our neighbor Iran, and economic sanctions are unnecessary and cause great suffering to the Iranian people.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi warned of the “danger of a war” during a meeting with Zarif on Saturday night, his office says.

Abdel Mahdi pleaded for the “stability of the region and the upholding of the nuclear deal,” it said, referring to a 2015 agreement between Tehran and major powers.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh discussed with Zarif “the need to prevent all war or escalation,” his office said.

— AFP

6:19 pm

Iran state TV fires managers over ‘insult’ to Sunnis

Iranian state TV has fired two channel managers over a live program deemed insulting to Sunni Muslims, it says in a statement.

The sackings at Channel 5 came after a broadcast on May 20 celebrating the birthday of the second imam in Shiite Islam, Hassan ibn Ali.

During the program, religious chanter and storyteller Ahmad Qadami recited a eulogy that “insulted the sanctities of Sunni Muslims,” according to official news agency IRNA.

“Following the negligence of airing an irreverent chanter’s speech on Channel 5, the channel’s head and broadcast manager were fired,” state TV’s website quotes head manager Abdolali Aliaskari as saying.

The channel’s senior producer, program manager and video supervisor were also fired, TV deputy head Morteza Mirbagheri told semiofficial news agency ISNA.

According to IRNA, the chanter was summoned by Iran’s culture and media court on Sunday and further investigations into his case are pending.

Iran is a Shiite powerhouse, but under the country’s constitution, Sunnis — who account for around 10 percent of the population — are “free to perform their religious rites according to their religious jurisprudence.”

— AFP

5:59 pm

After PM invites coalition leaders to meet to discuss proposal on draft law, Liberman say’s he won’t show

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman says he will boycott a meeting organized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for likely coalition party leaders this evening during which a compromise proposal to the standstill in talks over the IDF draft law will be discussed.

“There is nothing to discuss,” Liberman tells Channel 12.

5:45 pm

Initial reports of an explosion that damaged Israeli vehicle in northern West Bank

Security forces are responding to initial reports of an explosion heard near the northern West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, which resulted in the damaging of an Israeli vehicle.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

 

5:33 pm

Majority of Israelis think peace agreement with Palestinians would improve Jewish state’s international standing

Fifty-eight percent of Israelis think that signing a peace agreement with the Palestinians would positively contribute to Israel’s international standing, the latest Peace Index from the Israel Democracy Institute’s Guttman Center finds.

Fifty-six percent of Israelis say that a unilateral withdrawal from the West Bank would not improve Israel’s international status.

Fifty-one and a half percent think that the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement is only moderately successful in damaging Israel’s international status.

Ninety-five percent of the Israeli public thinks that the United States is Israel’s most friendly ally, followed by India (62%) and Germany (58%). Only 22% of the Israeli public thinks that Egypt is a friendly ally. On the list of countries that are neither friendly nor hostile, the survey finds UK (33%) and Russia (38%). As for China, 50% of the the Israeli public thinks that it is friendly toward Israel, and 43% think that it is neither friendly nor hostile.

5:13 pm

PM says he’s offered likely coalition partners proposal on draft law ‘to prevent unnecessary elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a video statement, saying he is making a “last-ditch effort to form a right-wing government and prevent unnecessary elections.”

Referring to Yisrael Beytenu along with the Shas and United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox parties, the premier says he has offered his likely coalition partners a proposal for a solution to the stalemate in negotiations over legislation regulating exemptions from mandatory IDF service for yeshiva students.

“It is based on the principles established by the army and on the data that the army has determined. There is no reason to reject this [proposal],” Netanyahu says.

“I’m going to invite all party leaders [for a meeting] tonight. I want to talk to them so we can try together to prevent unnecessary elections.”

5:03 pm

Netanyahu instructs Likud MKs to cease attacks on Liberman

In an apparent effort to calm tensions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Likud MKs to cease the attacks on Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, whom they have blamed for a deadlock in coalition talks that has brought the country to the brink of new elections.

5:02 pm

Police recommend charges against Israel’s richest woman

Police and the Israel Securities Authority say they have enough evidence of wrongdoing against executives of Israel’s largest construction company including its former chairwoman, billionaire Shari Arison.

The Lahav 433 special investigations unit has wrapped up a year-long investigation of tens of millions of dollars in bribes paid by the Shikun and Binui company to public officials in several African countries in order to win lucrative building projects.

4:51 pm

Likud ministers oppose PM proposal to fold Kulanu into their party if early elections called

Likud ministers have expressed opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to fold Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu into Likud if elections are in fact called, the Walla news site reports.

The ministers, including Ze’ev Elkin and Miri Regev, tell Netanyahu that Likud MKs should not be pushed back on the list at the expense of Kulanu lawmakers. The ministers supported using the same slate of Likud MKs in the next election, if one is called, rather than holding primaries for the second time in months.

4:30 pm

Shas says Liberman using draft law as excuse to topple right-wing government

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party releases a statement accusing Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman of using legislation regulating exemptions from mandatory military service for yeshiva students “as an excuse to topple the right-wing government.”

“Mr. Liberman: We call on you to demonstrate responsibility… Do not drag Israel into a civil war,” Shas says. “Stop the wild incitement against a large public in Israel [ultra-Orthodox Jews] and fulfill your commitment to establish a right-wing government.”

4:29 pm

One third of Israel’s adolescents at risk of sexual violence, report finds

A third of Israel’s adolescents are at risk of sexual violence, according to a report issued today by the nonprofit organization Elem, which reaches out to troubled youth.

Based on data collected from more than 21,000 young people helped by the organization over the past year, the document — presented to President Reuven Rivlin — asserted that 70 percent of Israel’s 800,000 teens lead normative lives, suffering problems that are typical of adolescents.

Another 15 percent were defined as at moderate risk. These used drugs and alcohol to cope with depression and adolescent issues.

At the more extreme end of the scale, ten percent — 80,000 teens — were unable to function in school, felt like failures, had suicidal thoughts and suffered from serious emotional and family problems.

3:58 pm

UN chief rejects Yemen president’s accusation of bias

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has assured Yemen’s leader that the world body will remain impartial in efforts to resolve the country’s conflict, rejecting accusations that its envoy was siding with rebels.

The pledge comes in a letter from Guterres to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who had accused the UN special envoy to Yemen of bias.

“I would like to assure you that every effort will be made to maintain the impartial stance that is expected of the United Nations,” while implementing a ceasefire agreement, Guterres says in the letter seen by AFP today.

In his own letter addressed to Guterres, Hadi accuses envoy Martin Griffiths of “providing the Houthi militia with guarantees to stay in Hodeida and its ports under the umbrella of the UN.”

“I can no longer accept these offences by your special envoy which threaten chances to find a (lasting) solution,” Hadi says.

Hodeida is the main entry point for the bulk of Yemen’s imports and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions of people.

Earlier this month, the United Nations supervised the rebels’ handover of the ports of Hodeida, Saleef and Ras Issa to a “coast guard,” but the government said they were in fact Huthi forces in different uniforms.

The pullback is in line with a ceasefire deal for Hodeida reached in Stockholm in December.

Guterres says that he and Griffiths were prepared “to discuss the legitimate concerns of the government of Yemen referenced in your letter, which we take very seriously.”

He also gave an assurance that the United Nations had no plans to set up an international administration in Hodeida.

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, on Sunday condemned a deadly strike on a petrol station east of the city of Taez.

The attack on Friday killed 12 civilians, seven of them children, she said, updating an earlier death toll.

“Innocent lives continue to be lost in Yemen because of this conflict,” she said in a statement, without identifying the assailants.

Huthi rebels say it was an airstrike by the Saudi-led military coalition.

Government forces — backed by the coalition — and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have been locked in a four-year war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed.

The conflict has triggered what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with more than two-thirds of the population in need of aid.

— AFP

3:55 pm

21-year-old worker dies after falling at construction site in Ashkelon

A 21-year-old construction worker has succumbed to his wounds after falling from a building in the Ashkelon Industrial Zone, doctors at the southern coastal city’s Barzilai Medical Center say.

3:50 pm

Liberman: Threats from Netanyahu are not making me want to return to negotiation table

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman tells the Kan public broadcaster that “[Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations and threats against me do not bring me closer to wanting to negotiate, to say the least.”

The premier has blamed Liberman for the latest standstill in coalition talks that threatens to bring about new elections if not solved by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

 

3:45 pm

Doctors declare death of 2-year-old hit by car in Jerusalem

Doctors at Shaare Zedek Medical Center have been forced to declare the death of a two-year-old old boy who was hit by a car in Jerusalem earlier today.

The toddler was brought to a local clinic without a pulse and in critical condition before being transferred to Shaare Zedek.

3:34 pm

After Likud MK posts picture of bill to dissolve Knesset, Tibi responds, ‘Shoot. Don’t talk’

After Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar tweets out a picture of the bill he will be putting up for an initial reading tomorrow to dissolve the Knesset, Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi from the Hadash-Ta’al party tweets in response, “If you want to shoot, shoot. Don’t talk,”

Tibi says that his party will support such a measure.

3:21 pm

PA security nabs woman planning on carrying out suicide attack against Israelis — report

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces have arrested a woman from the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya who had been planning on carrying out a suicide attack against Israelis for the Islamic State, the Ynet news site reports.

Alaa Bashir, a 23-year-old teacher was arrested earlier this month after she made contact with IS officials in Gaza and Syria through the Telegram encrypted messaging app and received instruction on how to prepare an explosive device, according to Ynet.

The Hebrew site says Bashir had been having social problems and had thus decided that she would end her life in such an attack.

“Bashir’s arrest was a source of embarrassment for the PA because of her family connections to a ranking official in the intelligence forces,” Ynet reports.

 

3:15 pm

Toddler rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car in Jerusalem

A two-year-old boy has been rushed to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition after being hit by a car in the capital.

Doctors say the toddler was brought to a local clinic suffering from severe head injuries and without a pulse. They are trying to resuscitate him.

3:03 pm

Kurdish prisoners end hunger strike in Turkey

Thousands of prisoners in Turkey ended their hunger strike against the conditions of jailed militant Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, their representative tells pro-Kurdish media.

“After the call… we are ending our hunger strikes,” Deniz Kaya says in a statement, quoted by Kurdish news agency ANF, following a call by Ocalan for the hunger strikes to end.

The protest began after Leyla Guven, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), launched her hunger strike against Ocalan’s isolation in November.

Until May, Ocalan, who co-founded the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), did not have access to his lawyers for eight years.

After the first visit on May 2, Turkish authorities lifted an official ban on lawyers’ visits. Then on May 22, his lawyers made a second trip to see Ocalan.

Earlier today, his lawyer Nevroz Uysal read a message from Ocalan on May 22 in which he said the hunger strikes should come to an end after they had “achieved” their goal.

MP Guven says in a statement that although the hunger strike was successful, “our struggle against isolation and our struggle for social peace will continue in all areas.”

Some 3,000 prisoners across different prisons were on hunger strike and only consuming liquids and vitamin B, the HDP said, in solidarity with Guven who began her action while in custody and continued after she was released earlier this year.

Eight people also killed themselves over the issue, according to the party.

Kaya says 30 prisoners who had begun a “death fast” in April and May — only consuming water with sugar and salt — would also end their action.

— AFP

3:00 pm

Three French IS members sentenced to death in Iraq

An Iraqi court sentences three French citizens to death after they were found guilty of joining the Islamic State group, a court official says.

Captured in Syria by a US-backed force fighting the jihadists, they are the first French IS members to receive death sentences in Iraq, where they were transferred for trial.

Named as Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou, they have 30 days to appeal.

Iraq has taken custody of thousands of jihadists repatriated in recent months from neighbouring Syria, where they were caught by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces during the battle to destroy the IS “caliphate.”

Iraqi courts have placed on trial hundreds of foreigners, condemning many to life in prison and others to death, although no foreign IS members have yet been executed.

Those sentenced today are among 12 French citizens who were caught in Syria and transferred to Iraqi custody in February.

Rights groups including Human Rights Watch have criticized Iraq’s anti-terror trials, which they say often rely on circumstantial evidence or confessions obtained under torture.

The country remains in the top five “executioner” nations in the world, according to an Amnesty International report in April.

Analysts have also warned that prisons in Iraq have in the past acted as “academies” for future jihadists, including IS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

— AFP

2:53 pm

Prize-winning choreographer: ‘I support BDS opposition to Israeli occupation’

The choreographer and Israel Prize winner Ohad Naharin says that he supports the BDS movement’s opposition to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinians.

Speaking to Army Radio, he says he was aware that his statements could lead to his performances being boycotted.

“I’ve always said that if boycotting a performance of mine will improve the situation in the territories or bring a solution to the conflict, I will support the boycott myself,” he says.

Naharin, the house choreographer and former artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, adds that proceeds from a Tel Aviv performance set for tonight would go to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel because that organization supports “the entire rainbow of people in Israel and helps everyone.”

2:44 pm

Likud secretariat to convene Tuesday to “prepare for elections”

Following a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud secretariat will meet on Tuesday in Jerusalem in order to prepare for the possibility of new elections, in light of the standstill in coalition talks over disagreements between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties.

2:44 pm

Likud minister says agreement reached with Haredi parties and URWP to maintain religious status quo

Likud minister Yariv Levin updates his ministerial counterparts that an agreement has been reached between Likud, the national religious Union of Right-Wing Parties, and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to maintain the status quo on issues of religion and state in the next government, if it is indeed formed by Wednesday night at midnight.

However, on the issue of settlements, Likud has rejected URWP demands, including legislation to cancel the 2005 Disengagement Law that has barred Israelis from returning to four demolished northern West Bank communities, the abolition of the Civil Administration — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes settlement construction — and a pledge not to evacuate any settlements. The government may go on to support such moves but Netanyahu is not interested in turning them into principles of the new government.

2:21 pm

Incendiary balloon causes fire in wheat field near Gaza border community, authorities say

Authorities in the Sdot Negev Regional Council say that a fire that was sparked in a wheat field within their municipal borders near the Gaza Strip was caused by an incendiary balloon.

2:20 pm

PM orders introduction of bill to dissolve Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed Likud MK and House Committee chairman Miki Zohar to introduce a bill to dissolve the Knesset for an initial vote on on Monday.

He told Likud ministers that at the same time, talks will continue in an effort to reach an agreement between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties for a compromise on a law regulating military draft exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students.

In the event that the sides are not able to reach an agreement and new elections are called, Netanyahu tells the Likud ministers that their party will run on a joint list with Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu.

