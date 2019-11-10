Liberman questions leadership skills of Netanyahu, Gantz

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman is calling into question the leadership qualities of Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, after serving them an ultimatum to form a unity government.

“Netanyahu’s slander and accusations against me and others, as well as his inability to make one simple decision to part from the ultra-Orthodox-messianic bloc, raise a giant question mark concerning his leadership skills and the considerations that guide him,” Liberman writes on Facebook.

He adds: “The continued evasion of a decision on accepting the president’s proposal by Benny Ganz also raises tough questions concerning [his] leadership and decision-making ability in a critical period.”

Liberman says he remains committed to the establishment of a liberal unity government and warns that most Israelis are opposed to third elections.

“My expectation, from both Likud and Blue and White, is a clear answer as quickly as possible,” he says.