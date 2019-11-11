Likud and Blue and White said to draw close to rotation deal

Likud and Blue and White are drawing closer to a coalition deal, according to a report this evening by Channel 12 news.

The report describes an emerging agreement on a rotating premiership deal between Netanyahu and Gantz that would see Netanyahu serve as prime minister first for one year and then resign, allowing Gantz to take the reins for the next two years.

If — assuming he is indicted — Netanyahu’s trial begins before the year is up, he will take a leave of absence.

The report says, however, that there are still several details that have yet to be ironed out in the talks between Likud and Blue and White.

Chief among these, it says, is the question of how to ensure Netanyahu will indeed step down in keeping with the agreement, as there is no legal mechanism that would force him to uphold the deal.

Another problem is the question of parliamentary immunity, which the Likud is insisting that Netanyahu retain, the report says.