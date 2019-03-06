Likud candidate Pinchas Idan drops out of running over eligibility questions

More on Blue and White’s new party platform:

The 45-page manifesto “addresses all the essential issues facing the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel… embodying the right of Israeli citizens to live in dignity, security, prosperity and freedom.”

The diplomatic program includes support for a “united” Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, continued Israeli control over the Jordan Valley, and retaining settlement blocs in the West Bank, along with a willingness to enter negotiations with the Palestinians.

The party promises to “initiate a regional conference with the Arab countries that seek stability and deepen the process of separation from the Palestinians while maintaining uncompromising security interests of the State of Israel and the IDF’s freedom of action everywhere.”

It makes no mention of Palestinian statehood or a two-state solution.

— Raoul Wootliff