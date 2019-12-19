Likud court says party must hold general primary ahead of national election

Former MK and pre-state militia fighter Geula Cohen is being buried in Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives Cemetery. She died at age 94 on yesterday.

Many of the country’s top dignitaries are attending the funeral of Cohen, the mother of Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi.

“We aren’t just saying goodbye to Geula but to an entire generation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a eulogy.

In his own eulogy, President Reuven Rivlin says that even while jailed by the British as a member of the radical Lehi militia, her spirit remained strong.

“You saw the British flag lowered and the Israeli flag raised,” he says.

Cohen, who served in the Knesset from 1973 to 1992, was known for her vocal opposition to Israel giving up any of the lands it captured in the 1967 Six Day War and opposed the 1979 Camp David peace deal with Egypt that saw the Sinai returned, even though the deal was made by Menachem Begin of her Likud party.