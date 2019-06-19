Likud dismisses Yisrael Beytenu claim it’s behind Knesset run of anti-Haredi Tiberias mayor
search
home page
Live Now

Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

Senior officials say that despite severity of probe involving Palestinian custodian and Israeli child, they weren’t aware of its existence for over two months

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:12 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative: Orthodox girls arrive at their school. (Flash90)
Illustrative: Orthodox girls arrive at their school. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s  events as they happen.

3:11 pm

Gaza banks to distribute Qatari grants to 60,000 poor families

Postal banks in the Gaza Strip will distribute small Qatari grants to 60,000 impoverished Palestinian families on Thursday, Mohammed al-Emadi, the head of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee, says.

Emadi told the Qatari satellite broadcaster Al-Jazeera on Sunday that 100,000 would receive the payouts.

Emadi says in a statement on the Gaza Reconstruction Committee’s website that banks will hand out $100 bills to each of the 60,000 poor families.

He adds that the funds that Qatar originally allocated for the remaining 40,000 families will instead go to “execute other sustainable projects which will be announced in the future.”

— Adam Rasgon

2:49 pm

Likud dismisses Yisrael Beytenu claim it’s behind Knesset run of anti-Haredi Tiberias mayor

A Likud spokesman dismisses accusations from Yisrael Beytenu that his party is behind the Knesset candidacy of Tiberias Mayor Ron Cobi.

Kobi, who has gained notoriety over the past year for what critics have called provocative rhetoric against the expanding Haredi presence in his northern city, announced last week the formation of a new party to run in the September national elections.

His anti-Haredi message is likely to target a similar demographic that Yisrael Beytenu has long catered to.

In response to the Likud statement, Avigdor Liberman’s party issued a subsequent one of their own asserting that Netanyahu was indeed behind Cobi’s run and that the premier is “hysterical.”

2:39 pm

UN expert calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ against Saudi crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “personal assets” should be targeted with sanctions until there is proof he was not responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN expert says.

“In view of the credible evidence into the responsibilities of the Crown Prince for (Khashoggi’s) murder, such sanctions ought also to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets abroad, until and unless evidence is provided and corroborated that he carries no responsibilities for this execution,” the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard says in a report.

— AFP

2:39 pm

Japan tanker was hit by mine with ‘resemblance’ to Iranian ones, US army says

A mine that hit a Japanese tanker last week bears “resemblance” to Iranian ones, a US Army official tells AFP.

2:16 pm

Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

The head of the police’s investigations unit was “shocked” by the number of gaps in the indictment brought forward by a local law enforcement branch that investigated the alleged rape of a 7-year-old Israeli girl by a Palestinian custodian, Ynet reports.

Gadi Siso took over the probe yesterday and reopened the investigation, citing the need to review the details of the case and look into other possible leads.

According to Ynet, none of the police top brass were made aware of the investigation into the indictment was filed against Mahmoud Qadusa on Sunday.

Following reports about the growing number of holes in the case over the past several days, the remand hearing for Qadusa has been moved up to this afternoon at 3 p.m. where his attorney is expected to demand that the 46-year-old be released immediately.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:49 pm

Likud dismisses Yisrael Beytenu claim it’s behind Knesset run of anti-Haredi Tiberias mayor

A Likud spokesman dismisses accusations from Yisrael Beytenu that his party is behind the Knesset candidacy of Tiberias Mayor Ron Cobi.

Kobi, who has gained notoriety over the past year for what critics have called provocative rhetoric against the expanding Haredi presence in his northern city, announced last week the formation of a new party to run in the September national elections.

His anti-Haredi message is likely to target a similar demographic that Yisrael Beytenu has long catered to.

In response to the Likud statement, Avigdor Liberman’s party issued a subsequent one of their own asserting that Netanyahu was indeed behind Cobi’s run and that the premier is “hysterical.”