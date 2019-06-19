Likud dismisses Yisrael Beytenu claim it’s behind Knesset run of anti-Haredi Tiberias mayor

Postal banks in the Gaza Strip will distribute small Qatari grants to 60,000 impoverished Palestinian families on Thursday, Mohammed al-Emadi, the head of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee, says.

Emadi told the Qatari satellite broadcaster Al-Jazeera on Sunday that 100,000 would receive the payouts.

Emadi says in a statement on the Gaza Reconstruction Committee’s website that banks will hand out $100 bills to each of the 60,000 poor families.

He adds that the funds that Qatar originally allocated for the remaining 40,000 families will instead go to “execute other sustainable projects which will be announced in the future.”

