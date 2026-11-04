Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Likud lawyer was only representative of Netanyahu bloc at election results ceremony – report

By Stav Levaton Today, 1:29 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Party representatives at a ceremony at the President's Residence, where President Isaac Herzog (center) received the formal results of the October 27 election, November 4, 2026. (Central Elections Committee)
Party representatives at a ceremony at the President's Residence, where President Isaac Herzog (center) received the formal results of the October 27 election, November 4, 2026. (Central Elections Committee)

Only Likud lawyer Ilan Bombach represented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc at a ceremony at the President’s Residence, where President Isaac Herzog received the formal results of last week’s election, Channel 12 reports.

Representatives of the other coalition parties reportedly stayed away, after the bloc’s members either resigned, abstained from or voted against the Central Elections Committee certification the results.

Likud MK Amit Halevi resigned from the committee ahead of the vote, alleging that foreign countries interfered in the election and that some lawmakers “bought their seats with bribe money.” Otzma Yehudit voted against certifying the results, while other coalition parties abstained.

Opposition parties voted in favor, and the results were approved.

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