IDF: 6 terror operatives killed in Gaza strikes this week

Six Palestinian terror operatives were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, the military and Shin Bet announce.

The IDF says separate strikes on Monday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed Mahmoud Jihad Mohammad Qafa, a commander of a Hamas sniper cell, and Asaad Suleiman Salman Qashta, a member of the Army of Islam faction who “facilitated smuggling into the Gaza Strip.”

In another strike on Sunday in Khan Younis, four members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed.

They are identified by the IDF and Shin Bet as Mohammad Zakaria Al-Jamal, a Hamas cell commander; Mohammad Amin Al-Namas, a Hamas operative; Shaher Mohammad Zaarab, commander of a company in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force; and Mohammad Ali Abu Shaar, an Islamic Jihad sniper operative.

The IDF says all of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

במהלך השבוע: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו שישה מחבלים מארגוני טרור ברצועת עזה בשתי תקיפות מוקדם יותר השבוע במרחב ח'אן יונס, צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את המחבל מחמוד גהאד מחמד קפה, ראש חוליית צליפה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס ואת המחבל אסעד סלימאן סלמאן קשטה, מחבל מארגון הטרור 'צבא האסלאם' שקידם… pic.twitter.com/3qTn8ymMhD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 4, 2026