Likud minister calls for Ayelet Shaked to join party slate for new elections

Welfare Minister Haim Katz says his Likud party should invite outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to join the party and run on its ticket in the September 2019 elections.
Katz, a member of the Likud Central Committee, says Shaked would strengthen the ruling party as it gears up for an unprecedented second election in a single year.
Shaked co-founded the New Right party ahead of the April elections together with outgoing Education Minister Naftali Bennett.
Despite predictions of a major role in the next government, the New Right fell about 1,500 votes shy of passing the electoral threshold in the April 9 vote, leaving Bennett and Shaked out of the 21st Knesset.
Following the election, there has been media speculation that Shaked was preparing to return to Likud, where she began her political career as an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
