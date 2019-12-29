The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Likud minister likens High Court to Iranian ‘fanatics’ ahead of discussion on PM
Likud minister Yariv Levin likens the High Court of Justice to Iranian religious fundamentalists, two days before Israel’s top court is set to rule on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government while he faces criminal charges.
“What is supposed to be democratic elections has become a council like the Islamic fanatics in Iran,” Levin tells Army Radio. “The very fact this High Court discussion is being held is absolutely outrageous, no matter its outcome.”
Hamas claims rival Palestinian Authority helped Israel kill PIJ terror chief
The Hamas terror group claims in a statement that its security forces in Gaza have arrested a cell that collected info on Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata, who was killed in an Israeli strike, and monitored his movements.
The statement alleges that the cell was made up of officers in Palestinian Authority intelligence.
Ivanka Trump denounces Monsey attack as ‘act of pure evil,’ blames NY government
While US President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the stabbing rampage at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, his daughter Ivanka has called it “an act of pure evil.”
She criticizes US media for not focusing enough attention on the recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents in New York, and the local Democrat-led government for not adequately fighting the phenomenon.
Attacks on Jewish New Yorkers were reported almost every single day this past week.
Attacks on Jewish New Yorkers were reported almost every single day this past week.

The increasing frequency of anti-Semitic violence in New York (and around the country) receives far too little local governmental action and national press attention.
Suspect in Monsey attack named as Thomas Grafton
The suspect arrested over the stabbing spree in Monsey is named by US media reports as Thomas Grafton, 37, from Greenwood Lake, New York.
Local police chief: Hannukah stabbing suspect faces 5 attempted murder charges
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel says the suspect in the Hannukah stabbings north of New York City is in custody and faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
Gaza ministry says it will make ‘important statement’ on terror chief’s killing
The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza will issue an “important statement” regarding the elimination of Baha Abu al-Ata, who was a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, spokesman Iyad al-Bozm tweets.
Israel’s killing of the terror chief in a strike last month led to days of rocket attacks from Gaza toward Israeli civilian targets and retaliatory IDF strikes on Islamic Jihad targets.
Government okays $57m investment in developing Druze, Circassian communities
The government approves a plan to invest more than NIS 200 million ($57.8 million) in the development of Druze and Circassian communities during the year 2020.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi meet leaders of both communities to update them on the decision and provide details of the plan, according to a spokesperson for Netanyahu.
The Cabinet approved today a proposal that was put forward by PM Netanyahu and the Ministers of Regional Cooperation, Finance and Interior to Invest over NIS 200 Million in Druze and Circassian communities.
The goal: reducing the economic and social gaps.
Cuomo calls Monsey stabbing ‘an act of domestic terrorism’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls the Monsey stabbing rampage “an act of domestic terrorism,” adding that the state stands “in solidarity with all members of the Jewish community.”
“This is an act of terrorism. I think these are domestic terrorists. They are trying to inflict fear,” he tells reporters.
Visiting the site of the attack, Cuomo adds: “We are going to enforce the laws and make sure acts like this do not happen — and if they happen, they are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
Governor Cuomo arriving at home of Monsey Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, the Kossoner Rebbe people, after unidentified individual stabbed five orthodox Jews in his house last night
New York governor Cuomo visits home of rabbi in Monsey after stabbing attack
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visits the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, where a stabbing rampage took place last night, injuring five people.
Here's a photo of @NYGovCuomo with Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg at the scene of last night's attack
Construction worker killed after being hit by concrete pump in Kiryat Gat
A 48-year-old construction worker dies after being hit in the head by a concrete pump at a construction site in the city of Kiryat Gat, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.
Paramedics pronounce him dead at the scene.
First footage published of Monsey attack suspect
US television publishes a video of the suspect in the stabbing rampage in Monsey, New York.
CBS2 publishes the footage of the unnamed African American man, saying he was arrested in Harlem after a two-hour chase.
אירוע הדקירה סמוך לניו יורק: ערוץ CBS2 פרסם את תמונתו של החשוד במעשה
Ousted UK Labour MKs blame response to anti-Semitism, urge ‘fundamental change’
A group of politicians from Britain’s opposition Labour Party have called for “fundamental change” within their party’s leadership.
The comments follow a parliamentary election earlier this month that gave Labour its worst election defeat since 1935 and made pro-Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson the most electorally successful leader of the Conservative Party since Margaret Thatcher.
In a letter published in The Observer newspaper, the 11-strong group of former Labour legislators and candidates call for an “unflinching” review of the party’s failed campaign.
The group blames Labour’s lack of popularity with voters on “nationalization and uncontrolled spending commitments,” as well as “cronyism at the top of our party” and a “repeated unwillingness to stand up to the stain of anti-Semitism.”
The letter highlights the party’s loss of seats “in every region… with the biggest swing against us from the poorest people.”
In order to regain Labour’s popularity, the group says “fundamental change at the top of our party is required. Only this will help us recover from the catastrophic loss of 12 December.”
After Labour’s poor showing in the December 12 general election, left-wing party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he intended to step down.
Politicians vying to replace Corbyn as party leader are expected to announce their candidacies in the new year. He has agreed to step down when a new leader is chosen.
Woman charged with stealing $180,000 from blind Holocaust survivor
Anat Dayan, a 47-year-old resident of the coastal city of Ashkelon, is charged with stealing more than NIS 620,000 ($180,000) from a blind Holocaust survivor, Hebrew-language media reports.
The woman has been working for the 83-year-old man for three years, helping him with financial and bureaucratic issues. She had full access to his credit card details.
The Holocaust survivor’s son discovered the theft last month, when her employment was terminated.
Prosecutors file a request to keep the defendant in custody until the end of court proceedings.
Israeli far-left lawmaker blames Monsey attack on Trump ‘incitement’
Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish lawmaker representing the predominantly Arab Joint List in the Knesset, reacts to the Monsey stabbing by blaming it on US President Donald Trump.
“Hatred of human beings is infectious: Where Trump incites against Muslims and immigrants, anti-Semitic movements will thrive and Jews will be attacked,” he tweets.
“My condolences to the community and wishing recovery to the wounded, and hoping that the world manages to overcome a tsunami of racist hatred.”
Zionist Federation of Australia slams Litzman’s appointment as ‘slap in the face’
In the first time an Australian Jewish leader has sent an open letter to an Israeli prime minister, Zionist Federation of Australia Chairman Jeremy Leibler calls Yaakov Litzman’s appointment as health minister a “slap in the face” to Australian Jewry.
In an open letter to Netanyahu, Leibler adds that Australian-Israel friendship must “go both ways.”
נשיא הפדרציה הציונית באוסטרליה במכתב זועם לנתניהו: מינוי יעקב ליצמן לשר הבריאות הוא סטירה בפרצופה של הקהילה יהודית???? pic.twitter.com/4pKpNYmXnw
Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled throughout neighborhoods in London
Anti-Semitic graffiti linking Jews to the September 11, 2001, attacks is daubed on many cafes and shops in the London neighborhoods of Hampstead and Belsize Park.
James Sorene of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre tweets a photo of one of the scenes, where the Hampstead Cafe once stood, and writes: “This is horrifying, graffiti on a former Israeli style restaurant in Hampstead this morning.
This is horrifying, graffiti on a former Israeli style restaurant in Hampstead this morning:
“Just to add to this: the 9/11 refers to an antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people were somehow responsible for the twin towers attacks in New York.”
The Board of Deputies of British Jews says: “This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us. Thanks @CST_UK for reporting to @MPSCamden. We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!”
UK: anti-Semitic graffiti on walls all over Hampstead and Belsize Park this morning
Litzman confirmed as new health minister
United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman is appointed as health minister, the ministry says, a bump up from his previous position of “deputy minister with the status of minister.”
The move, which was expected, comes after it became clear that Litzman could not continue to serve in his role as deputy with the power of a full minister if the formal health minister is not the prime minister. Benjamin Netanyahu held that position thus far, but must step down from the other ministerial positions he holds due to the corruption charges announced against him in three corruption cases.
Netanyahu’s role as health minister was nominal only, as the ministry is actually run by Litzman, who has been deputy minister for several years.
Litzman recently won approval from the spiritual leaders who guide his ultra-Orthodox party to take on the full minister role, a position normally shunned by his ultra-Orthodox community. Like other UTJ leaders before him, Litzman had refused to take a full ministerial position due to the community’s reluctance to grant full legitimacy to a secular Jewish state.
The expected appointment was denounced yesterday by some Australian Jews over suspicions Litzman has sought to prevent the extradition of an accused serial sex offender, Malka Leifer, to Australia.
Leifer, a former school principal wanted for alleged sex crimes in Australia, is known to have links to the Gur Hasidic sect, of which Litzman is a member.
Wiesenthal Center urges Trump to create FBI task force after NY attack
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, in a statement, calls on US President Donald Trump to instruct the FBI to form a special task force following the Monsey stabbing “in wake of unending attacks against Jews and their religious institutions.”
“Enough is enough! Jews should not have to fear for their lives in America to go to their houses of worship,” the center says. “The FBI must step up and take the lead in all recent violent hate crimes targeting religious Jews.”
It also urges African American leaders to “speak out against the spate of recent hate crimes in New York and New Jersey carried out by African Americans.”
PM condemns ‘cruel’ Monsey attack, offers US help in fighting anti-Semitism
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounces the stabbing in Monsey, New York.
“Israel strongly condemns the latest expressions of anti-Semitism and the cruel attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the home of the rabbi in Monsey,” Netanyahu says at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting.
“We send wishes for recovery to those injured. We will cooperate in any way with local authorities to help wipe out this phenomenon. We offer this help to all countries.”
Litzman urges US authorities to fight ‘terrible’ anti-Semitism
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, joins Israeli politicians in expressing dismay over the Monsey stabbing.
“It is shocking to see time and again innocent people being harmed and persecuted simply for being Jewish,” says Litzman. “This is a terrible situation and US leaders and authorities, as in the entire world, must put an end to it and uproot this affliction.”
‘We are all terrified’: Monsey residents shaken by stabbing
Shaken residents of Monsey are taking to social media to express their fears about anti-Semitic attacks in their town.
I am sure I'm not the only Jew in Monsey that us up at this hour 2AM.
Attacks against Jews is increasing. Yes we need to fight hate with Love and Prayer. But I think we should also have a conversation about training to fight and carrying guns. #SleeplessinMonsey
— Yoely Lebovits (@Badchen) December 29, 2019
I live in Monsey, NY. We are all terrified.
— Eliyahu Fink (@efink) December 29, 2019
@realDonaldTrump I live in Monsey, it’s the second attack in the last month, I’m scared to let my kids play in the street #jewishlivesmatter
— Sam???????? (@samlipschitz) December 29, 2019
Stabbing at my family's synagogue an hour ago in Monsey. It's truly a miracle that no one in my family was there…
Another attack on Jews in my hometown. This is starting to feel scary. https://t.co/XNqFtZz9GG
— Shayndi Raice (@Shayndi) December 29, 2019
Blue and White’s Gantz laments ‘horrific’ Monsey attack
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz describes the Monsey attack as “horrific” and expresses confidence New York law enforcement will “do everything to stop this alarming trend.”
I have no doubt that the American authorities, who took the attacker into custody, will show zero tolerance and will do everything to stop this alarming trend.
Ramapo police confirm Monsey suspect in custody
The Ramapo Police Department, in a statement on Facebook, confirm a suspect in the Monsey stabbing has been apprehended.
“The suspect fled the scene, but he is in custody at this time. This investigation is still ongoing,” it says.
Foreign minister says deeply shocked by Monsey attack
Condemning the Monsey attack on a Hasidic community, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says Israelis must refrain from derogatory comments against the ultra-Orthodox in Israel.
“This hate crime requires us to learn to avoid, in the Israeli discourse, derogatory comments about the Haredi community in Israel,” the foreign minister tells Kan radio.
He expresses “heavy shock” over the attack.
Liberman: The solution to anti-Semitism is immigration to Israel
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also sends well-wishes to the victims of the Monsey stabbing.
In a Hebrew-language tweet, he writes: “Again and again, we are witnesses to the dire consequences of anti-Semitism, this time in Monsey, New York. Alongside the deep sadness and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it’s important to know that the main solution to these trends is immigration to Israel.”
He is also joined by Blue and White’s Yair Lapid, who also sends wishes for a fast recovery to the New York stabbing victims.
“Anti-Semitism won’t defeat us, won’t destroy our spirit,” writes Lapid in Hebrew. “The community in Monsey today, too, will light the last candle of Hanukkah and pray for good news.”
President Rivlin ‘shocked and devastated’ by Monsey stabbing
President Reuven Rivlin condemns the Monsey stabbing, saying in a tweet he’s “shocked and devastated by the terrible terror attack in New York.”
“The resurgent anti-Semitism is not only a problem for the Jewish people, and certainly not for Israel alone. We must work together to confront this evil which is again and again raising its head and represents a real danger to the entire world,” he writes.
ADL: Jewish community needs greater protection
The Anti-Defamation League calls for greater security protection for American Jewish communities.
After the hateful assaults we saw this past week in Brooklyn and Manhattan, it is heart-wrenching to see the holiday of Hanukkah violated yet again. We are outraged because the answer is clear: the Jewish community NEEDS greater protection.
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 29, 2019
NY governor condemns ‘despicable and cowardly’ Monsey attack
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s directed the police’s hate crimes division “to immediately investigate and to use every tool available to hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
He condemns the Monsey stabbing as a “despicable and cowardly act.”
I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight.
We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
NY stands with the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/JILUoFXJc9
NYC mayor: We won’t let attacks on Jews become ‘the new normal’
New York City Mayor Bill De Balsio says he won’t let attacks on Jews become the “new normal.”
“We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park,” he tweets.
“I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith,” he also writes.
Horrific.
So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now.
I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith. https://t.co/KUUHlu6guY
We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park.
‘Possible suspect’ located in Monsey stabbing, officials say
A local law enforcement official says a “possible suspect” has been located who may be linked to the Monsey attack.
The vehicle used in the rampage has been found.
BREAKING: suspect wanted in connection with Monsey stabbing arrested by NYPD in 32 Precinct.
One of the stabbing victims said to be rabbi’s son
Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) for the Hudson Valley region, tells the New York Times one of the Monsey stabbing victims is a son of the rabbi.
“The house had many dozens of people in there,” Gestetner says. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”
Two people were reportedly in critical condition, OJPAC adds.
New York officials condemn Monsey attack
New York officials are condemning the stabbing at a Monsey synagogue and call for additional efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism.
I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight.
There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation.
I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.
There have been NINE anti-Semitic attacks in NYC in the past week.
And now this horror tonight just outside the city, in Monsey.
This is a full blown crisis. None of what we are doing is good enough.https://t.co/VXFnUSW694
Being Jewish should not mean living in fear. These reports are heartbreaking and horrifying.
I want to be very clear: we must redouble our efforts to keep our community safe in the face of rising anti-Semitism. https://t.co/E82Lp6p9GC
2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing
Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”
5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing
Five people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.
They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.
